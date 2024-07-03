iifl-logo-icon 1
SagarSoft (India) Ltd Share Price

194.95
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open199.95
  • Day's High199.95
  • 52 Wk High260
  • Prev. Close196.9
  • Day's Low194.95
  • 52 Wk Low 175
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E24.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.05
  • EPS7.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.62
  • Div. Yield1.02
No Records Found

SagarSoft (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

199.95

Prev. Close

196.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

199.95

Day's Low

194.95

52 Week's High

260

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

85.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.62

P/E

24.99

EPS

7.88

Divi. Yield

1.02

SagarSoft (India) Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

SagarSoft (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SagarSoft (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.35%

Non-Promoter- 6.46%

Institutions: 6.46%

Non-Institutions: 42.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SagarSoft (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

5.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.09

45.38

45.8

21.42

Net Worth

53.48

51.77

52.19

26.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.26

41.02

36.73

37

yoy growth (%)

20.08

11.68

-0.72

127.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-33.48

-27.87

-27.52

-20.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.42

7.26

3.05

8.56

Depreciation

-2.17

-2.15

-1.8

-1

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.91

-0.72

-2.53

Working capital

18.84

0.44

3.13

4.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.08

11.68

-0.72

127.02

Op profit growth

-3.75

111.43

-56.12

358.65

EBIT growth

2.17

137.63

-64.31

434.72

Net profit growth

-1.96

129.09

-61.24

467.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

152.19

164.15

117.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

152.19

164.15

117.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.07

2.44

1.36

SagarSoft (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SagarSoft (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

SREEKANTH REDDY SAMMIDI

Managing director

MANUPATI JAGADEESH

Non Executive Director

SATISH CHANDER REDDY KALVA

Director (Operation) & CFO

PRADEEP KUMAR REDDY KATIKIREDDY

Independent Director

Neelima Kaushik

Independent Director

V Venkata Ramana

Independent Director

K.V.Ramananda Rao

Non Executive Director

Kondrella Roopesh

Independent Director

Keerthi Anantha

Independent Director

Janardhan Reddy Goli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SagarSoft (India) Ltd

Summary

SagarSoft (India) Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company in April, 1996. The Company is an IT services, consulting, technology and next generation digital solutions provider, offering business, technology solutions and related services to global enterprises and corporations. It has made decent progress in the recent years in consolidating its business in all service areas new service lines and in acquiring new clients in Cloud and other new age technologies. Presently, it is engaged in providing Staffing and Information Technology related Services.Further, it has ventured into niche market segments including high competition areas, proving its consistency. Apart from this, it has delivered many Technology transformational projects. It offer a comprehensive transformation program (DAIS transformation) covering Applications, Infrastructure, Digital tech: Mobility, Cloud, Workflows, UX, APIs and Data. Later on, the Company set up one more software development center, which was made operational from September 25, 2017. It acquired 100% stake in IT CATS LLC, USA, effective on 26 July, 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the SagarSoft India Ltd share price today?

The SagarSoft India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹194.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of SagarSoft India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SagarSoft India Ltd is ₹124.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SagarSoft India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SagarSoft India Ltd is 24.99 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SagarSoft India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SagarSoft India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SagarSoft India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SagarSoft India Ltd?

SagarSoft India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.78%, 3 Years at -5.39%, 1 Year at -2.57%, 6 Month at -3.48%, 3 Month at -8.48% and 1 Month at 0.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SagarSoft India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SagarSoft India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.35 %
Institutions - 6.46 %
Public - 42.18 %

