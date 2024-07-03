Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹199.95
Prev. Close₹196.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹199.95
Day's Low₹194.95
52 Week's High₹260
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹85.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.62
P/E24.99
EPS7.88
Divi. Yield1.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
5.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.09
45.38
45.8
21.42
Net Worth
53.48
51.77
52.19
26.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.26
41.02
36.73
37
yoy growth (%)
20.08
11.68
-0.72
127.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-33.48
-27.87
-27.52
-20.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.42
7.26
3.05
8.56
Depreciation
-2.17
-2.15
-1.8
-1
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.91
-0.72
-2.53
Working capital
18.84
0.44
3.13
4.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.08
11.68
-0.72
127.02
Op profit growth
-3.75
111.43
-56.12
358.65
EBIT growth
2.17
137.63
-64.31
434.72
Net profit growth
-1.96
129.09
-61.24
467.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
152.19
164.15
117.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
152.19
164.15
117.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
2.44
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
SREEKANTH REDDY SAMMIDI
Managing director
MANUPATI JAGADEESH
Non Executive Director
SATISH CHANDER REDDY KALVA
Director (Operation) & CFO
PRADEEP KUMAR REDDY KATIKIREDDY
Independent Director
Neelima Kaushik
Independent Director
V Venkata Ramana
Independent Director
K.V.Ramananda Rao
Non Executive Director
Kondrella Roopesh
Independent Director
Keerthi Anantha
Independent Director
Janardhan Reddy Goli
Reports by SagarSoft (India) Ltd
Summary
SagarSoft (India) Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company in April, 1996. The Company is an IT services, consulting, technology and next generation digital solutions provider, offering business, technology solutions and related services to global enterprises and corporations. It has made decent progress in the recent years in consolidating its business in all service areas new service lines and in acquiring new clients in Cloud and other new age technologies. Presently, it is engaged in providing Staffing and Information Technology related Services.Further, it has ventured into niche market segments including high competition areas, proving its consistency. Apart from this, it has delivered many Technology transformational projects. It offer a comprehensive transformation program (DAIS transformation) covering Applications, Infrastructure, Digital tech: Mobility, Cloud, Workflows, UX, APIs and Data. Later on, the Company set up one more software development center, which was made operational from September 25, 2017. It acquired 100% stake in IT CATS LLC, USA, effective on 26 July, 2021.
The SagarSoft India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹194.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SagarSoft India Ltd is ₹124.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SagarSoft India Ltd is 24.99 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SagarSoft India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SagarSoft India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SagarSoft India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.78%, 3 Years at -5.39%, 1 Year at -2.57%, 6 Month at -3.48%, 3 Month at -8.48% and 1 Month at 0.46%.
