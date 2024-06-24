We are forwarding herewith our letter regarding intimation about the ensuring Annual General Meeting We are forwarding herewith the proceeding of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024) We forward herewith the voting results and scrutinizers report on the resolutions passed at the 28th AGM held on 24.05.2024 along with the declaration of the outcome of the voting on the said resolutions Further to our letter dated 10.05.2024, we wish to inform you that our shareholders at their 28th AGM held on 24.06.2024 declared the payment of dividend of Rs.2.00 per equity share (20%) on the 63,92,238 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, which will be disbursed to our shareholders with in 30 days of their above said declaration. We would request you to kindly take the above information on record The shareholders at their 28th AGM held on 24.06.2024 approved the appointment of Shri G.Janardhan Reddy as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years w.e.f 23.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024) We wish to inform you that the shareholders at their 28th AGM held on June 24, 2024 approved the reappointment of Mr.M.Jagadeesh Reddy as Managing Director and K.Pradeep Kumar Reddy as Whole Time Director of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f August 01, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) We refer to our letter dated 24.06.2024, with which we had intimated about our proceedings of our 28th AGM held on 24th June, 2024 through VC/OAVM. We would further inform you that the said meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:35 p.m. We would request you to kindly take the information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)