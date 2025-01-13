SagarSoft (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
5.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.09
45.38
45.8
21.42
Net Worth
53.48
51.77
52.19
26.98
Minority Interest
Debt
8.12
9.71
2.16
3.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.2
0.08
0
Total Liabilities
61.6
61.68
54.43
30.72
Fixed Assets
8.56
10.4
4.53
6.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.18
16.18
16.18
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.39
1.11
0.36
0.29
Networking Capital
28.83
26.77
20.82
17.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
20.58
14.11
13.2
8.27
Debtor Days
97.79
73.57
Other Current Assets
15.87
16
10.82
12.37
Sundry Creditors
-2.93
-0.24
-0.21
-0.07
Creditor Days
1.55
0.62
Other Current Liabilities
-4.69
-3.1
-2.99
-3.41
Cash
6.64
7.21
12.54
7.09
Total Assets
61.6
61.67
54.43
30.72
