iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SagarSoft (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

190.5
(0.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SagarSoft (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

5.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.09

45.38

45.8

21.42

Net Worth

53.48

51.77

52.19

26.98

Minority Interest

Debt

8.12

9.71

2.16

3.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.2

0.08

0

Total Liabilities

61.6

61.68

54.43

30.72

Fixed Assets

8.56

10.4

4.53

6.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.18

16.18

16.18

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.39

1.11

0.36

0.29

Networking Capital

28.83

26.77

20.82

17.16

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

20.58

14.11

13.2

8.27

Debtor Days

97.79

73.57

Other Current Assets

15.87

16

10.82

12.37

Sundry Creditors

-2.93

-0.24

-0.21

-0.07

Creditor Days

1.55

0.62

Other Current Liabilities

-4.69

-3.1

-2.99

-3.41

Cash

6.64

7.21

12.54

7.09

Total Assets

61.6

61.67

54.43

30.72

SagarSoft (India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SagarSoft (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.