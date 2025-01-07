iifl-logo-icon 1
SagarSoft (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.9
(4.30%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.26

41.02

36.73

37

yoy growth (%)

20.08

11.68

-0.72

127.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-33.48

-27.87

-27.52

-20.36

As % of sales

67.97

67.95

74.92

55.04

Other costs

-7.52

-4.57

-5.15

-7.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.28

11.15

14.04

19.98

Operating profit

8.24

8.57

4.05

9.23

OPM

16.74

20.89

11.03

24.96

Depreciation

-2.17

-2.15

-1.8

-1

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.34

0.84

0.81

0.32

Profit before tax

7.42

7.26

3.05

8.56

Taxes

-2.17

-1.91

-0.72

-2.53

Tax rate

-29.33

-26.34

-23.6

-29.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.24

5.35

2.33

6.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.24

5.35

2.33

6.02

yoy growth (%)

-1.96

129.09

-61.24

467.89

NPM

10.64

13.04

6.35

16.28

