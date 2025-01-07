Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.26
41.02
36.73
37
yoy growth (%)
20.08
11.68
-0.72
127.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-33.48
-27.87
-27.52
-20.36
As % of sales
67.97
67.95
74.92
55.04
Other costs
-7.52
-4.57
-5.15
-7.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.28
11.15
14.04
19.98
Operating profit
8.24
8.57
4.05
9.23
OPM
16.74
20.89
11.03
24.96
Depreciation
-2.17
-2.15
-1.8
-1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.34
0.84
0.81
0.32
Profit before tax
7.42
7.26
3.05
8.56
Taxes
-2.17
-1.91
-0.72
-2.53
Tax rate
-29.33
-26.34
-23.6
-29.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.24
5.35
2.33
6.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.24
5.35
2.33
6.02
yoy growth (%)
-1.96
129.09
-61.24
467.89
NPM
10.64
13.04
6.35
16.28
