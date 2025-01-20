Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.95
EBIT margin
9.22
Net profit margin
6.75
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.45
Dividend per share
3
Cash EPS
8.96
Book value per share
86.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.25
P/CEPS
18.41
P/B
1.91
EV/EBIDTA
6.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-26.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
Net debt / equity
-0.31
Net debt / op. profit
-1.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
Employee costs
-64.75
Other costs
-25.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.