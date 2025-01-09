SagarSoft (India) Ltd Management Discussions

Dear Members

Your Directors are pleased to present their 27th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The discussion on the financial condition and results of operations of your Company should be read in conjunction with the Companys Audited Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements containing financials and notes thereto of Sagarsoft (India) Limited and its subsidiary IT CATS LLC DBA INFOWAY SOFTWARE, USA for the year ended March 31,2023 which are summarized below:

(Rs.in Lakhs, unless otherwise stated)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars For the year ended 31st March, 2023 For the year ended 31st March, 2022 For the year ended 31st March, 2023 For the year ended 31st March, 2022 Income from operations 4948.75 4926.46 16415.30 11778.16 Other Income 235.59 134.56 243.68 136.13 Total Income 5184.34 5061.02 16658.98 11914.29 Total Expenditure 4759.54 4101.56 15339.58 10605.09 Profit before depreciation, interest and tax 424.80 959.46 1319.40 1309.20 Depreciation 220.30 217.23 259.99 222.74 Profit before tax 204.50 742.23 1059.41 1086.46 Provision for Tax 110.10 211.60 342.64 284.55 Prior period taxes 1.43 12.66 1.43 12.66 Deferred Tax Asset / (Liability) for the year (43.97) (6.52) (47.37) (6.52) Net Profit 136.94 524.49 762.71 795.77

DIVIDEND

Dividend is recommended by your Board in the context of the Companys overall profitability, free cash flow, capital requirements and other business needs as well as the applicable regulatory requirements.

Your Board of Directors is pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs.2.00 (20%) per share on the 63,92,238 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the year 2022-23. This would result in a total outflow of Rs.127.84 Lakhs.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED / UNPAID AMOUNTS TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividend, if not claimed for a period of 7 years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF").

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

As no transfer to any reserve is proposed, the entire balance available in the statement of Profit and Loss is retained in it.

SHARE CAPITAL

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,00,000/- comprising of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up capital of the company is Rs.6,39,22,380/- consisting of 63,92,238 equity shares of Rs.10/- each and there was no change in the share capital of your company during the year under report.

During the period under review, your Company has not issued any shares with differential rights, sweat equity shares and equity shares under employees stock option scheme except the above allotments. Your Company has also not bought back its own shares during the period under review.

UTILISATION OF FUNDS COLLECTED THROUGH PREFERENTIAL ISSUE

Pursuant to the approval accorded by you at the 25th Annual General Meeting held on 07th July, 2021, your board had allotted 8,32,238 Equity shares at an issue price of Rs.254/- per share. Out of which, 6,32,238 equity shares were allotted for consideration other than cash for acquisition of IT CATS LLC and balance 2,00,000 shares for cash and accordingly raised a sum of Rs.5.08 crores through the above allotment and the same will being utilized, inter-alia, for investment.

Further details as required under Regulation 32(7A) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time (hereinafter to be referred as "Listing Regulations") regarding the collection and utilization of the funds referred to, have been given elsewhere in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

VARIATIONS IN NET WORTH

The Net worth of the Company as at the Financial Year ended March 31,2023 is Rs.5176.93 Lakhs as compared to Rs.5219.57 Lakhs as at the end of previous financial year ended on March 31,2022.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

To avoid repetition in the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, the information under these reports is furnished below, as a composite summary of the performance of the various aspects of the business of your Company.

INDUSTRY REVIEW AND OVERVIEW

The growth of emerging economies has been more resilient, with India leading the economic revival at a rate much higher than the rest of the world though the current year also saw ongoing concerns around recession as the global economies saw slower growth.

Among businesses, the Technology industry was the silver lining as enterprises reshaped and accelerated their digital transformation agenda, and as a result, sourcing, and talent strategies for 2023. Increasingly, enterprises, including traditional enterprises, are leaning on technology for scaling automation while humanising UX, streamlining supply chain, enhancing cyber resilience, and delivering their sustainability goals towards becoming purpose-driven businesses.

While FY2022 was a year of milestones and resurgence- an outlier for the Indian technology industry, FY2023 has been the year of continued revenue growth with a focus on strengthening industry fundamentals and building on trust and competencies. The volatile global economic scenario and impending recession continues to support the demand for technology adoption and digital acceleration. Consequently, technology continues to be a strategic imperative that is a critical component of business innovation and transformation, as well as a source of improving operational and cost efficiencies.

The industry continues to be a net hirer, adding nearly 3 lakh employees, strengthening its position as the ‘Digital Talent Nation for the world.

India, has grown from being the tenth largest economy ten years ago to the fifth largest today. India has been the fastest growing major economy for the third year in a row-poised for further growth, driven strongly by, among other factors, a robust and diverse technology ecosystem. Diverse and inclusive new-age skilled talent pool with strong entrepreneurial mindset people first innovation, responsible & ethical tech & governance built on trust, commitment to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals, & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), form the cornerstones of this vibrant ecosystem.

Cost competitiveness and efficiencies, stable and trusted Government consistently building a conducive business environment and infrastructure through reforms and policies, along with the largest and youngest working population and consumer market, makes the industrys foundation even stronger. Indias inherent leadership skills have ensured Indian origin leaders occupy a seat at the table in global organizations, fronting global charters across various verticals

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As you are aware, your Company has acquired 100% stake in IT CATS LLC DBA INFOWAY SOFTWARE, USA engaged in the business of staffing and information technology related services with a broad range of technical skills, including but not limited to ERP, client/server and web based application and database development.

IT CATS LLC, USA is the material unlisted subsidiary. your Company has formulated a policy for determining material subsidiaries. The policy is available on the website of the Company, https://www.sagarsoft.in/community-outreach/.

Salient features of the financials of the above mentioned wholly-owned subsidiary have been given in Form AOC-1 as Annexure 1 to this report.

Your Company does not have any Joint Ventures or Associate Companies.

COMPANY?S PERFORMANCE

During the year, your Company earned a revenue of Rs.4948.75 Lakhs as against Rs. 4926.46 Lakhs in the previous year, registering an increase of around 0.45%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was Rs.424.80 Lakhs against Rs. 959.46 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.136.94 Lakhs as against Rs. 524.49 Lakhs in the previous year.

PERFORMANCE AND CONTRIBUTION OF THE SUBSIDIARY

During the year, IT CATS LLC, USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company earned a revenue of Rs.13262.20 Lakhs as against Rs.7182.49 Lakhs in the previous year, registering an increase of around 84.64%. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.635.96 Lakhs as against Rs.271.24 Lakhs in the previous year. (Comparitive fugures are from the date of acquisition i.e., 26.07.2021)

KEY RATIOS

S.No. Ratio 2022-23 2021-22 1 Current ratio = current assets / current liabilities 6.99 8.05 2 Debt equity ratio = (Long-term borrowings + short term borrowings + lease liabilities) / Equity 0.19 0.04 3 Debt service coverage ratio = (Profit after tax + finance cost + depreciation + other adjustments like loss on sale of PPE etc) / (finance cost + total debt) 0.51 3.22 4 Return on equity ratio / return on investment ratio = net profit after tax divided by average equity 2.63% 13.25% 5 Inventory turnover ratio = cost of goods sold divided by average inventory Not applicable Not applicable 6 Trade receivables turnover ratio = sales divided by average trade receivables 3.62 4.59 7 Trade payables turnover ratio = Purchases of services and other expenses (excluding other adjustments like loss on sale of PPE etc) divided by average trade payables 73.45 51.98 8 Net capital turnover ratio = sales divided by (current assets less current liabilities) 1.52 1.60 9 Net profit ratio = Net profit after tax divided by sales 2.77% 10.65% 10 Return on capital employed = (earnings before finance cost, other income and taxes) divided by capital employed 0.89% 11.56%

There was decrease in the profit margins and Net worth due to increase in the operational expenses.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The applicable Accounting Standards as notified from time to time under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have been followed in preparation of the financial statements of the company.

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

None of the transactions with related parties falls under the scope of Section 188 (1) of the Act. Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8 (2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-2 in Form AOC-2, which forms part of this report.

All related party transactions entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions entered into by the company with the promoters, key managerial personnel or other designated persons that may have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. All related party transactions had prior approval of the Audit Committee and were later ratified by it and the Board.

During the year 2022-23 your Company had not entered into transactions with any person or entity belonging to its promoter / promoter group, which holds 10% or more shareholding in the Company

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

We believe the investments we have made, and continue to make, in our people, skillsets & technology as part of our strategy, will enable us to advise and help our clients as they tackle these challenging market conditions.

OUR STRATEGY

Sagarsoft responsiveness on Pandemic disruption highlights the need for operational resilience and enterprise adaptability and also looking for market share expansion.

At a very broad level, our focus areas are: Applications (+ platforms/ products), Infrastructure, Data (& Analytics) and Security. Bringing those 4 components together, we crafted a unique and holistic approach to Digital transformation which we call as Digital DAIS™. Digital DAIS delivers Data and Technology services in a ‘Business first manner; amplifying Business capabilities of our customers and enabling enhanced Business Performance.

OUTLOOK, RISKS AND CONCERNS

The year 2023 has started with hopes of moderation - with worldwide growth expected at 2.9%. Even as the global economic climate will continue to remain uncertain, volatility and business resilience will co-exist and that will define the ‘No Normal world that we embark on. Globally, enterprises are likely to see headwinds - demand contraction in some markets, and this uncertainty may result in delayed decisionmaking.

While enterprises digital transformation remains core strategic priority for 2023, cost takeout and optimization requirements are also in demand given the macro environment. Cybersecurity, cloud, AI and analytics continue to be the main focus but with more integrated use cases and higher value realization. Hyper-automation and virtual experiences are new themes, driving optimization and new business growth. End-user enterprises are demanding greater domain specialization as also purpose-driven partnerships from their technology partners.

As such, for technology providers, CY2023 is expected to be a year of rationalization (improving utilization & lower attrition), as they consolidate and strengthen current expertise, while making early moves into new business opportunities. The growth areas of technology segments will continue to focus on digital CX, digitization, cloudification, building SaaS- enabled products, cybersecurity and platformization - digital components that are increasingly being built into all deals, partnerships and M&As. An underlying theme that will emerge stronger is ‘Focus on Quality Talent - strengthening capabilities in niche and pure tech areas like cloud, AI/ML/ NLP through reskilling/upskilling, improved and increased thrust on employee engagement, culture, health and wellness.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Sagarsoft (India) Limited has identified a suitable approach and framework for risk management which meets its business, legal and regulatory requirements. The management has decided to adopt the same framework for entire organization. It has a Security Management Group with representatives from all functional team and a representative of the senior management team leads the group. Its steering committee meets at least once in 6 months to identify the risks throughout the organization. Your Company attaches utmost importance to the assessment of internal risks and the management thereof in all its dealings. The Company is constantly on the lookout for identifying opportunities to enhance its enterprise value and keeping the need to minimize the risks associated with such efforts, every proposal of significant nature is screened and evaluated for the risks involved and then approved at different levels in the organisation before implementation.

Based on severity level of the risk, corrective action is identified and implemented with prior approval from the risk owners and Top Management, wherever applicable. Controls are identified in the Risk Assessment and Risk Treatment. The first step in risk assessment procedure is to identify the list of information and critical information assets in each function. After identification, these information assets are identified with the Owner and they are classified based on the functions. The steering committee or CISO meets and reviews the implementation status once in every 2 months. To conduct the review, at least one representative from each function is present.

Your Company has adequate system to manage the financial risks of its operations. The system is implemented through imposition of checks and balances of customers, audits like internal audit, statutory and secretarial audit, all of which are periodically carried out through external firms and by adequate insurance coverage for the Companys facilities

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY

The Board of Directors are satisfied with the adequacy of the internal control system in force in all its major areas of operations of the Company. The Company has an external firm of Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors to observe the Internal Controls, whether the work flows of organization is being done through the approved policies of the Company and similar matters. Internal Auditors present its report to the Audit Committee. The audit committee assists the board of directors in monitoring the integrity of the financial statements and the reservations, if any, expressed by the Companys auditors including, the financial, internal and secretarial auditors and based on their inputs, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal controls are adequate and effective.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Your Company continues to enjoy cordial relationship with its personnel at all levels and focusing on attracting and retaining competent personnel and providing a holistic environment where they get opportunities to grow and realise their full potential. Your Company is committed to providing all its employees with a healthy and safe work environment.

Your Company is organizing training programmes wherever required for the employees concerned to improve their skills. Employees are also encouraged to participate in the seminars organized by the external agencies related to the areas of their operations.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Regarding the Sexual Harassment of Women at the work place (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has an Internal Complaints Committee. No complaints were received or disposed off during the year under the above Act and no complaints were pending either at the beginning or at the end of the year.

DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgement and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the period;

(iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

(vi) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri M. Jagadeesh and Shri K. Pradeep Kumar Reddy will be retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.

Necessary resolutions seeking the approval of the members for the above said appointment / re-appointment have been incorporated in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Except Shri S. Sreekanth Reddy, Promoter of the Company and also who is a Director in Sagar Cements Limited, whose transactions with the Company have been reported under the related parties disclosure under notes to the accounts and Shri. N. Hari Mohan and Shri K. Satish Chander Reddy, to the extent of shares held by them, details of which have been given elsewhere as annexure to the report, none of the other non-executive/ Independent directors has had any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than the receipt of sitting fee for the meetings of the Board and Committees thereof attended by them.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Directors in accordance with Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid out in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as an Independent Director during the year.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Code of Conduct.

The Board of Directors is of the opinion that all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience & expertise in industry knowledge, financial & corporate governance and they hold highest standards of integrity.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met on February 06, 2023, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

AUDITORS

M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013), were appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company by the shareholders at their 26th Annual General Meeting held on 20th June, 2022, to hold office from the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

AUDITORS? REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS? REPORT

AUDITORS? REPORT

The auditors report on the financial statements of the Company which is part of this report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or any adverse remarks.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS? REPORT

In accordance with Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the report furnished by the Secretarial Auditors, who carried out the secretarial audit of the Company under the said Section is given in the Annexure-3, which form part of this report and the observations made by them are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial

Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India from time to time and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements.

ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return in the prescribed Form MGT-7 is available on the Companys website https://www.sagarsoft.in/investors/

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Five Board meetings were held during the financial year 2022-23 and the gap between two consecutive meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. Details of these meetings of the Board as well as its committees have been given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms parts of the Annual Report.

SUB COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board has Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

The composition and other details of these committees have been given in the report on the Corporate Governance which forms part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company along with the initiative taken by it are set out in Annexure-4 of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The policy is available on the website of the Company, https://www.sagarsoft.in/community-outreach/.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS? APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178 (3) of the Act have been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

Under Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board has adopted a policy for nomination, remuneration and other related matters for directors and senior management personnel. A gist of the policy is available in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of directors have carried out an evaluation of its own performance and of its committees as well as its individual directors on the basis of criteria such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues and functioning etc.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR

The Company has not made any application under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under report.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There were no material changes or commitments between the end of the financial year and the date of this report and no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules are given below.

a. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

Particulars Ratio to Median Remuneration Non-Executive Directors* - Executive Directors Shri. M. Jagadeesh, Managing Director 6.08 Shri. K. Pradeep Kumar Reddy, Executive Director & CFO 6.08

*Non-Executive Directors are not paid any remuneration, other than sitting fee.

b. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary in the financial year:

Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary % increase in remuneration in the financial year Shri. S. Sreekanth Reddy Shri. K. Satish Chander Reddy Shri. N. Hari Mohan Smt. Neelima Kaushik These Directors were not paid any Remuneration, other than sitting fee. Shri K. Roopesh Smt. A. Keerthi Shri. K. V. Ramananda Rao Shri. V. Venkat Ramana Shri. M. Jagadeesh, Managing Director 6.80 Shri. K. Pradeep Kumar Reddy, Executive Director & CFO. 6.80 Shri. J. Raja Reddy, Company Secretary 18.00

c. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: 4.12%.

d. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: 187

e. Average percentage increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

The average annual increase was around 8% for personnel other than managerial personnel.

Increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 6.80%.

f. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

There are no employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the Rule 5 (2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to provide Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees of the Company to report genuine concerns. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of the Section 177 (9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

INSURANCE

All the properties of the Company have been adequately insured.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Industrial relations continued to be cordial throughout the year under review.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In accordance with Regulation 34 read with Schedule V(C) of Listing Regulations, the Report on Corporate Governance is given as part of this report.

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

A certificate as stipulated under Schedule V (E) of the Listing Regulations from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to this Report along with a report on Corporate Governance.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. The Internal Audit of the Company is regularly carried out by an external firm of chartered accountants to review the internal control systems and processes. The Internal Audit Reports along with recommendations contained therein and their implementations are periodically reviewed by Audit Committee of the Board.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year, there were no instances of frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The Company makes conscious efforts to reduce its energy consumption though its nature of operations are not energy intensive. Some of the measures undertaken by the Company on a continuous basis during the year are stated below:

(i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

i. Rationalization of usage of electrical equipments - air-conditioning system, office illumination, desktops.

ii. Regular monitoring of temperature inside the buildings and controlling the air-conditioning System.

(ii) Steps taken for utilizing alternate sources of energy: Usage of energy efficient illumination fixtures.

(iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

(a) Technology absorption, Adoption and Innovation : Nil

(b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo :

Details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo as per the Companies Act, 2013, are given below.

(Rs.in lakhs, unless otherwise stated)

Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo 2022-23 2021-22 Foreign Exchange inflow 4630.25 4414.09 Foreign Exchange outflow 3.48 60.16

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company takes proactive measures in the development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy with due consideration of the elements of risks which, in the opinion of the Board, may threaten the very existence of the Companys business being;

(i) Financial;

(ii) Legal and regulatory;

(iii) Operating and

(iv) Commercial risks.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in these reports describing Companys projections statements, expectations and hopes are forward looking. Though, these expectations etc., are based on reasonable assumption, the actual results might differ.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the valuable co-operation extended to the Company by all the Investors, Clients / Customers, Vendors, Bankers, Regulatory and Government Authorities and Business associates for their continues support and cooperation extended to the Company. Your Board also takes this opportunity to place on record its appreciation of the contributions made by its employees at all levels and last but not least, of the continued confidence reposed by you in the Management.