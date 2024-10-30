|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Sagarsoft (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Wednesday the 30th October 2024 at the registered office of the company at Plot No. I 11 Road No. I 0 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 26th September 2024 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. We herewith submit the un-audited standalone and consolidated financials results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Sagarsoft (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday the 26th July 2024 at the registered office of the company at Plot No.111 Road No.10 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 27th June 2024 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. We herewith submit the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Further to our letter dated 19th July, 2024, we are pleased to forward herewith our un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, which were taken on record and approved by our Board at their meeting held on today, after review by the Audit Committee. We are also forwarding herewith the Limited Review Report furnished by our Statutory Auditors on the above financial results, which was also taken on record by our Board at the said meeting. The above said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.45 p.m. and concluded at 4.50 p.m We would request you to kindly take the above information/ documents on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Sagarsoft (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday the 10th May 2024 at the registered office of the company at Plot No.111 Road No.10 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 to inter-alia 1. To consider and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. To consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 28th March 2024 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. In continuation of our letter dated 02nd May, 2024, we wish to inform you that our Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e, 10th May, 2024 took on record and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2024. The above said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. We herewith inform you that on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee the Board of directors at their meeting held today i.e, 10.05.2024 has reappointed Mr. M.Jagadeesh as managing Director and K.Pradeep Kumar Reddy as Whole time director designated as executive director for a period pf 3 years w.e.f 01.08.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Sagarsoft (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at its Registered Office of our company at Plot No.111 Road No.10 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad-500 033 on Thursday the 08th February 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months period ending 31st December 2023. In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 29th December 2023 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. We herewith forwarding the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31.12.2023 Further to our letter dated 02nd February, 2024, we are pleased to forward herewith our un-audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023, which were taken on record and approved by our Board at their meeting held on today, after review by the Audit Committee. We are also forwarding herewith the Limited Review Report furnished by our Statutory Auditors on the above financial results, which was also taken on record by our Board at its said meeting. The above said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. We would request you to kindly take the above information/ documents on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the copies of the newspaper cutting where the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023 were published i.e, News paper of Financial Express and Andhra Prabha. This is also available on the companys website www.sagarsoft.in (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
