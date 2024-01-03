Sai Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.97
2.97
2.97
2.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.73
-4.61
-4.55
-3.76
Net Worth
-1.76
-1.64
-1.58
-0.79
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
1.07
0.09
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.54
-0.57
-1.49
-0.71
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.31
0.31
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.85
-0.89
-1.5
-0.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.04
-0.34
-0.17
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.85
-0.85
-1.16
-0.54
Cash
0.01
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.53
-0.58
-1.5
-0.71
