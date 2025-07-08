Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.97
2.97
2.97
2.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.73
-4.61
-4.55
-3.76
Net Worth
-1.76
-1.64
-1.58
-0.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.08
-0.05
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
919.9
|39.63
|55,148.99
|-8.15
|0.54
|817.54
|118.71
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,474.55
|45.02
|26,912.2
|27.47
|2.85
|217.72
|531.83
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,692.55
|20.05
|24,379.9
|180.26
|1.78
|1,031.35
|618.26
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,648.4
|70.06
|10,966.15
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
335.95
|17.27
|10,413.81
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ajay
Independent Director
Yogender
302 3-Flr C-2/4 Community Cent,
Ashok Vihar Phase -2,
Delhi - 110052
Tel: -
Website: http://www.shrisaiindustries.com
Email: sai@vsnl.com
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
