|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Sai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited and Standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31st march 2025. HEREBY ENCLOSING FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2025 OF FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of financial result for the quarter ended December 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13TH February, 2025 as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of the board meeting to discuss the financial result for the quarter ended 30th September outcome of board meeting for approval of quarter and half year results for the period ending on 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI LODR for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held for unaudited Financials, duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|BOARD RESOLUTION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. ANSHU JAIN AS A COMPANY SECRETARY UNDER Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)
