iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sai Industries Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202522 May 2025
Sai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited and Standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31st march 2025. HEREBY ENCLOSING FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2025 OF FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of financial result for the quarter ended December 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13TH February, 2025 as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of the board meeting to discuss the financial result for the quarter ended 30th September outcome of board meeting for approval of quarter and half year results for the period ending on 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SAI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI LODR for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held for unaudited Financials, duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
BOARD RESOLUTION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. ANSHU JAIN AS A COMPANY SECRETARY UNDER Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Sai Industries Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.