Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Board Meeting

Sailani Tours N CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half-year and Year ended March 31 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2024 considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

