|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Sailani Tours N Travels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Sailani Tours N Travels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half-year and Year ended March 31 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2024 considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.