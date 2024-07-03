Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹19.87
Prev. Close₹20.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹19.87
Day's Low₹19.86
52 Week's High₹53.73
52 Week's Low₹18.05
Book Value₹15.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.34
P/E33.17
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.7
1.53
1.53
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.25
0.22
0.06
0.05
Net Worth
6.95
1.75
1.59
0.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1.09
4.27
yoy growth (%)
-74.29
Raw materials
-0.01
0.06
As % of sales
1.11
1.49
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.04
0.07
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
1.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.29
Op profit growth
58.5
EBIT growth
-49.55
Net profit growth
-41.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
23.46
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
23.46
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Krishna Kumar Chanani
Executive Director
Sunita Chanani
Independent Director
Manoj Pasari
Independent Director
Gajal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Purvi Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Shailendra Jain
Non Executive Director
Pushpa Devi Chanani
Summary
Sailani Tours N Travels Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2019 as a Private Limited Company as Sailani Tours N Travels Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the Company converted into Public limited Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2021 and name was changed to Sailani Tours N Travels Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated October 07, 2021. The Company is currently promoted by Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani and Sunita Krishna Chanani to carry on the present business. The Company is engaged in the business of Tour and Travel Agency services.The Company Promoter, Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani was associated with a reputed travel agency, which led to an idea to have a space which provides all travel relating services under one roof which led to the origin of Sailani in the year 2019. The Company made a public issue of 12,64,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.89 Crores in June, 2022. The Company belongs to the Tourism and Hospitality sector of the economy. It has evolved through its 3 years journey and started to make a name for its self in travel industry and is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller in the state of Kolkata. The business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa
The Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is ₹9.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is 33.17 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is ₹18.05 and ₹53.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.71%, 1 Year at -22.59%, 6 Month at -14.34%, 3 Month at -6.28% and 1 Month at 7.18%.
