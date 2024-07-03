Summary

Sailani Tours N Travels Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2019 as a Private Limited Company as Sailani Tours N Travels Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the Company converted into Public limited Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2021 and name was changed to Sailani Tours N Travels Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated October 07, 2021. The Company is currently promoted by Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani and Sunita Krishna Chanani to carry on the present business. The Company is engaged in the business of Tour and Travel Agency services.The Company Promoter, Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani was associated with a reputed travel agency, which led to an idea to have a space which provides all travel relating services under one roof which led to the origin of Sailani in the year 2019. The Company made a public issue of 12,64,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.89 Crores in June, 2022. The Company belongs to the Tourism and Hospitality sector of the economy. It has evolved through its 3 years journey and started to make a name for its self in travel industry and is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller in the state of Kolkata. The business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa

