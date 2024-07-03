iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Share Price

19.86
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.87
  • Day's High19.87
  • 52 Wk High53.73
  • Prev. Close20.9
  • Day's Low19.86
  • 52 Wk Low 18.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.95
  • P/E33.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.39
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

19.87

Prev. Close

20.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

19.87

Day's Low

19.86

52 Week's High

53.73

52 Week's Low

18.05

Book Value

15.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.34

P/E

33.17

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.03%

Non-Promoter- 63.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.7

1.53

1.53

0.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.25

0.22

0.06

0.05

Net Worth

6.95

1.75

1.59

0.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.09

4.27

yoy growth (%)

-74.29

Raw materials

-0.01

0.06

As % of sales

1.11

1.49

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.04

0.07

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

1.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.29

Op profit growth

58.5

EBIT growth

-49.55

Net profit growth

-41.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

23.46

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

23.46

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.05

View Annually Results

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Krishna Kumar Chanani

Executive Director

Sunita Chanani

Independent Director

Manoj Pasari

Independent Director

Gajal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Purvi Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Shailendra Jain

Non Executive Director

Pushpa Devi Chanani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd

Summary

Sailani Tours N Travels Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2019 as a Private Limited Company as Sailani Tours N Travels Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the Company converted into Public limited Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2021 and name was changed to Sailani Tours N Travels Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated October 07, 2021. The Company is currently promoted by Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani and Sunita Krishna Chanani to carry on the present business. The Company is engaged in the business of Tour and Travel Agency services.The Company Promoter, Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani was associated with a reputed travel agency, which led to an idea to have a space which provides all travel relating services under one roof which led to the origin of Sailani in the year 2019. The Company made a public issue of 12,64,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.89 Crores in June, 2022. The Company belongs to the Tourism and Hospitality sector of the economy. It has evolved through its 3 years journey and started to make a name for its self in travel industry and is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller in the state of Kolkata. The business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd share price today?

The Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is ₹9.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is 33.17 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is ₹18.05 and ₹53.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd?

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.71%, 1 Year at -22.59%, 6 Month at -14.34%, 3 Month at -6.28% and 1 Month at 7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.