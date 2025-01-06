iifl-logo-icon 1
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.86
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.09

4.27

yoy growth (%)

-74.29

Raw materials

-0.01

0.06

As % of sales

1.11

1.49

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.37

As % of sales

6.38

8.8

Other costs

-0.83

-3.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.53

89.93

Operating profit

0.18

0.11

OPM

16.95

2.74

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.04

Interest expense

0

-0.01

Other income

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.04

0.07

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

-24.7

-27.26

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-41.74

NPM

2.85

1.26

