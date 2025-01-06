Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1.09
4.27
yoy growth (%)
-74.29
Raw materials
-0.01
0.06
As % of sales
1.11
1.49
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.37
As % of sales
6.38
8.8
Other costs
-0.83
-3.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.53
89.93
Operating profit
0.18
0.11
OPM
16.95
2.74
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.04
Interest expense
0
-0.01
Other income
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.04
0.07
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
-24.7
-27.26
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-41.74
NPM
2.85
1.26
