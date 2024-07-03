Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd Summary

Sailani Tours N Travels Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2019 as a Private Limited Company as Sailani Tours N Travels Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the Company converted into Public limited Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2021 and name was changed to Sailani Tours N Travels Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated October 07, 2021. The Company is currently promoted by Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani and Sunita Krishna Chanani to carry on the present business. The Company is engaged in the business of Tour and Travel Agency services.The Company Promoter, Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani was associated with a reputed travel agency, which led to an idea to have a space which provides all travel relating services under one roof which led to the origin of Sailani in the year 2019. The Company made a public issue of 12,64,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.89 Crores in June, 2022. The Company belongs to the Tourism and Hospitality sector of the economy. It has evolved through its 3 years journey and started to make a name for its self in travel industry and is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller in the state of Kolkata. The business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa Processing. The Company design travel packages for both individuals and groups for their domestic and international leisure travel. It make travel arrangements for corporate clients to cater to their business meetings, conferences, events and as an incentive for their employees and business partners. It provide end to end travel solutions including land, air and cruise bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, visa, passport and medical insurance assistance and such other destination management services. Besides, we provide travel related foreign exchange & payment solutions. Within Leisure Travel, the Company has 2 sub-segments i.e., Outbound Travel and Domestic Travel. Domestic and Outbound Travel businesses include selling holiday packages for travel in India and overseas respectively. Under Corporate Travel, it offer business travel services through a team of relationship managers. Apart from this, it offer customized business travel solutions for corporate clients to optimize their travel budget. In 2019, the Company started with franchise model of business by giving franchisees to various Individuals, Companies, Firms, etc. Currently, the Company has given franchisees to many entities located at places such as Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala, Dhanbad, Barreilly, Varanasi, Gwalior, Indore, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Agra, Jaipur, Rudrapur, Faridabad, Dehradun, Dalhousie, Ranchi, Siliguri, Howrah, Surat, Nagpur, Kanpur, Vidyavihar, Margao, Patna, Udaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Mulund, Pune, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Kalyaninagar, Goa, Mangalore, Malda Allahabad, Bengaluru. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of Travotale Private Limited on March 19, 2023.