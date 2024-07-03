Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Summary

Sainik Finance & Industries Limited was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name Garuda Clays Private Limited (GCPL) with Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company status got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed from Garuda Clays Private Limited to Garuda Clays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 2, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Post merger, the Company name was changed further from Garuda Clays Limited to Sainik Finance & Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on April 6, 2000. Since then, it started working under the name & style of Sainik Finance & Industries Limited.Initially, the Company was carrying out the businesses of manufacturing Portland Cement with licensed & installed capacity of 200 TPD and PSC Poles with Licensed & installed Capacity of 300 PPD. At present, the Company is registered as Non- Banking Finance Company NBFC with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi and also engaged in business of investment & finance business like financing of Tippers/ Pay loaders / and other Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMM) etc.Later on, Ramanuj Leasing Limited registered as Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi, which engaged in business of leasing & finance activities got amalgamated / merged with Garuda Clays Limited pursuant to the order of the Honble High Court of Delhi dated November 1, 1999.