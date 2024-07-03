Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹41
Prev. Close₹41.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹44.96
Day's Low₹40
52 Week's High₹59
52 Week's Low₹35.75
Book Value₹36.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.61
P/E20.74
EPS2.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.54
24.53
24.68
32.36
Net Worth
37.42
35.41
35.56
43.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
34.69
129.85
-13.14
27.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
15.62
20.79
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
15.62
20.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.18
4.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rudra Sen Sindhu
Director
Kuldeep Singh Solanki
Director
Samai Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramesh Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarvesh Sindhu
Independent Director
Nishi Sabharwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Sukhija
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd
Summary
Sainik Finance & Industries Limited was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name Garuda Clays Private Limited (GCPL) with Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company status got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed from Garuda Clays Private Limited to Garuda Clays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 2, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Post merger, the Company name was changed further from Garuda Clays Limited to Sainik Finance & Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on April 6, 2000. Since then, it started working under the name & style of Sainik Finance & Industries Limited.Initially, the Company was carrying out the businesses of manufacturing Portland Cement with licensed & installed capacity of 200 TPD and PSC Poles with Licensed & installed Capacity of 300 PPD. At present, the Company is registered as Non- Banking Finance Company NBFC with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi and also engaged in business of investment & finance business like financing of Tippers/ Pay loaders / and other Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMM) etc.Later on, Ramanuj Leasing Limited registered as Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi, which engaged in business of leasing & finance activities got amalgamated / merged with Garu
Read More
The Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is ₹44.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is 20.74 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is ₹35.75 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.37%, 3 Years at 16.78%, 1 Year at -21.42%, 6 Month at -17.62%, 3 Month at -2.35% and 1 Month at 3.82%.
