Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Share Price

41
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41
  • Day's High44.96
  • 52 Wk High59
  • Prev. Close41.89
  • Day's Low40
  • 52 Wk Low 35.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E20.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.92
  • EPS2.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

41

Prev. Close

41.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

44.96

Day's Low

40

52 Week's High

59

52 Week's Low

35.75

Book Value

36.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.61

P/E

20.74

EPS

2.02

Divi. Yield

0

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.24%

Non-Promoter- 29.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.54

24.53

24.68

32.36

Net Worth

37.42

35.41

35.56

43.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

34.69

129.85

-13.14

27.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

15.62

20.79

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

15.62

20.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.18

4.04

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rudra Sen Sindhu

Director

Kuldeep Singh Solanki

Director

Samai Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramesh Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarvesh Sindhu

Independent Director

Nishi Sabharwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Sukhija

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd

Summary

Sainik Finance & Industries Limited was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name Garuda Clays Private Limited (GCPL) with Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company status got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed from Garuda Clays Private Limited to Garuda Clays Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 2, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Post merger, the Company name was changed further from Garuda Clays Limited to Sainik Finance & Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on April 6, 2000. Since then, it started working under the name & style of Sainik Finance & Industries Limited.Initially, the Company was carrying out the businesses of manufacturing Portland Cement with licensed & installed capacity of 200 TPD and PSC Poles with Licensed & installed Capacity of 300 PPD. At present, the Company is registered as Non- Banking Finance Company NBFC with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi and also engaged in business of investment & finance business like financing of Tippers/ Pay loaders / and other Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMM) etc.Later on, Ramanuj Leasing Limited registered as Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi, which engaged in business of leasing & finance activities got amalgamated / merged with Garu
Company FAQs

What is the Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is ₹44.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is 20.74 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is ₹35.75 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd?

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.37%, 3 Years at 16.78%, 1 Year at -21.42%, 6 Month at -17.62%, 3 Month at -2.35% and 1 Month at 3.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.75 %

