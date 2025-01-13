iifl-logo-icon 1
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

39
(2.01%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.54

24.53

24.68

32.36

Net Worth

37.42

35.41

35.56

43.24

Minority Interest

Debt

99.07

97.1

208.75

162.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

136.49

132.51

244.31

205.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.35

1.38

3.79

2.68

Networking Capital

34.08

32.74

1.49

1.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

49.97

52.3

18.52

29.97

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.89

-19.56

-17.03

-28.41

Cash

5.24

1.89

0.06

0.1

Total Assets

40.68

36.02

5.34

4.31

