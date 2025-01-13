Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.54
24.53
24.68
32.36
Net Worth
37.42
35.41
35.56
43.24
Minority Interest
Debt
99.07
97.1
208.75
162.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
136.49
132.51
244.31
205.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.35
1.38
3.79
2.68
Networking Capital
34.08
32.74
1.49
1.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.97
52.3
18.52
29.97
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.89
-19.56
-17.03
-28.41
Cash
5.24
1.89
0.06
0.1
Total Assets
40.68
36.02
5.34
4.31
