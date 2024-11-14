Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 11:30 a.m. inter-alia to consider & approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September 2024 and to discuss & approve all other matters with the permission of the Chair as may be deemed fit for the business of the Company. Submission of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statements for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sainik Finance & Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 12:15 p.m. to inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 to approve the Directors Report & all other businesses w.r.t. hold Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to discuss and approve all other businesses with the permission of the Chair as may be deemed fit for the business of the Company. Submission of Unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditor of the company thereon. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 12, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report obtained from M/s. Kumra Bhatia & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. the Copy of the above said enclosed herewith for your records and information. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Quarterly / Annual Financial Statements / Result of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 along with a Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b) To take on record the Auditors Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Statements/ Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. c) To consider and transact any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Submission of Financial Result for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

