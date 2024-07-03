Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Summary

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (formerly known as Sekurit Saint-Gobain India Ltd(SSGIL) was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company under the name Maharashtra Safety Glass Works Private Ltd. It was promoted by A C Gulati and B R Dougall. Presently its Holding Company Sekurit Saint - Gobain, France hold 48.26% stake in equity capital of the Company.Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. (SGSIL) is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain Sekurit S. A. France, which is a part of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, a translational Group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euros 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobains businesses fall into two broad areas: regional construction or building related businesses and global businesses providing High Performance Solutions. SGSILs business is part of High Performance Solutions. SGSIL is in the business of processing of glasses to manufacture windshields for the automobile section. The automotive glasses are broadly classified as laminated and tempered.SGSIL went public in 1987 and came out with its maiden issue in Oct.88. Its plant at Pune is equipped with modern automatic machines. It supplies glass under the Atultuf brand name to a reputed clientele including Telco, Premier Automobiles, Hindustan Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Tempo, Bajaj Auto, etc. The company diversified by setting up a vegetable oil solvent extraction plant employing the most modern technology. The project was part financed by a rights issue of FCDs in Mar.92 along with the private placement of NCDs with mutual funds. It started production of laminated safety glass at Chakan near Pune. In Jul. 2000, the scheme of amalgamation of Universal Body Builders and Engineers Pvt Ltd was implemented effective from April, 1999.The Saint Gobain Group (Flat Glass Division) set up a new state-of-the-art automotive glass plant in Chennai through its other Indian subsidiary namely Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd in 2004. Commercial production of laminated windshields was started at Chennai Plant in 2005.During the period 2010-11, the plants at Bhosari and Chakan were modernised. The operations of Company were restructured and rationalised.