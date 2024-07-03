Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹132.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.87
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹126
52 Week's High₹158
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹21.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,161.65
P/E38.41
EPS3.45
Divi. Yield1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.11
91.11
91.11
91.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
107.52
89.75
88.79
50.18
Net Worth
198.63
180.86
179.9
141.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
151.28
104.88
134.98
146.72
yoy growth (%)
44.23
-22.29
-7.99
18.83
Raw materials
-67
-45.24
-61.34
-66.8
As % of sales
44.29
43.13
45.44
45.53
Employee costs
-11.56
-13.6
-12.37
-10.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.91
15.1
17.86
20.97
Depreciation
-4.43
-5.37
-7.57
-8.61
Tax paid
-13.11
-3.69
-4.44
-7.19
Working capital
11.9
10.86
-13.33
6.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.23
-22.29
-7.99
18.83
Op profit growth
110.03
-14.94
-30.05
71.1
EBIT growth
114
-13.4
-15.8
100.8
Net profit growth
317.76
-14.89
-2.61
103.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
731.7
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
547.6
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.25
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.5
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.25
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
B Santhanam
Independent Director
Padmasudha Chandrashekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GIRISH THANWARDAS SHAJANI
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manigandann R
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sundar Parthasarathy
Managing Director
K.S. Gopalakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Hari Singudasu
Reports by Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
Summary
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (formerly known as Sekurit Saint-Gobain India Ltd(SSGIL) was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company under the name Maharashtra Safety Glass Works Private Ltd. It was promoted by A C Gulati and B R Dougall. Presently its Holding Company Sekurit Saint - Gobain, France hold 48.26% stake in equity capital of the Company.Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. (SGSIL) is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain Sekurit S. A. France, which is a part of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, a translational Group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euros 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobains businesses fall into two broad areas: regional construction or building related businesses and global businesses providing High Performance Solutions. SGSILs business is part of High Performance Solutions. SGSIL is in the business of processing of glasses to manufacture windshields for the automobile section. The automotive glasses are broadly classified as laminated and tempered.SGSIL went public in 1987 and came out with its maiden issue in Oct.88. Its plant at Pune is equipped with modern automatic machines. It supplies glass under the Atultuf brand name to a reputed clientele including Telco, Premier Automobiles, Hindustan Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Tempo, Bajaj Auto, etc. The company diversified by setting up a vegetable oil solvent extraction plant employing the most modern technology. The project was part financed by a rights issue of FCDs in Mar.92 along with the
Read More
The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is ₹1161.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is 38.41 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is ₹109 and ₹158 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.89%, 3 Years at 7.93%, 1 Year at -5.73%, 6 Month at -3.57%, 3 Month at 2.63% and 1 Month at -10.41%.
