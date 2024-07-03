iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Share Price

127.5
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High158
  • Prev. Close132.5
  • Day's Low126
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)83.87
  • P/E38.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.54
  • EPS3.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,161.65
  • Div. Yield1.51
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

133

Prev. Close

132.5

Turnover(Lac.)

83.87

Day's High

133

Day's Low

126

52 Week's High

158

52 Week's Low

109

Book Value

21.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,161.65

P/E

38.41

EPS

3.45

Divi. Yield

1.51

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.26%

Foreign: 48.26%

Indian: 26.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 24.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.11

91.11

91.11

91.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

107.52

89.75

88.79

50.18

Net Worth

198.63

180.86

179.9

141.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

151.28

104.88

134.98

146.72

yoy growth (%)

44.23

-22.29

-7.99

18.83

Raw materials

-67

-45.24

-61.34

-66.8

As % of sales

44.29

43.13

45.44

45.53

Employee costs

-11.56

-13.6

-12.37

-10.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.91

15.1

17.86

20.97

Depreciation

-4.43

-5.37

-7.57

-8.61

Tax paid

-13.11

-3.69

-4.44

-7.19

Working capital

11.9

10.86

-13.33

6.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.23

-22.29

-7.99

18.83

Op profit growth

110.03

-14.94

-30.05

71.1

EBIT growth

114

-13.4

-15.8

100.8

Net profit growth

317.76

-14.89

-2.61

103.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

731.7

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

547.6

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.25

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.5

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.25

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

B Santhanam

Independent Director

Padmasudha Chandrashekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GIRISH THANWARDAS SHAJANI

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manigandann R

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sundar Parthasarathy

Managing Director

K.S. Gopalakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Hari Singudasu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

Summary

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (formerly known as Sekurit Saint-Gobain India Ltd(SSGIL) was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company under the name Maharashtra Safety Glass Works Private Ltd. It was promoted by A C Gulati and B R Dougall. Presently its Holding Company Sekurit Saint - Gobain, France hold 48.26% stake in equity capital of the Company.Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. (SGSIL) is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain Sekurit S. A. France, which is a part of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, a translational Group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euros 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobains businesses fall into two broad areas: regional construction or building related businesses and global businesses providing High Performance Solutions. SGSILs business is part of High Performance Solutions. SGSIL is in the business of processing of glasses to manufacture windshields for the automobile section. The automotive glasses are broadly classified as laminated and tempered.SGSIL went public in 1987 and came out with its maiden issue in Oct.88. Its plant at Pune is equipped with modern automatic machines. It supplies glass under the Atultuf brand name to a reputed clientele including Telco, Premier Automobiles, Hindustan Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Tempo, Bajaj Auto, etc. The company diversified by setting up a vegetable oil solvent extraction plant employing the most modern technology. The project was part financed by a rights issue of FCDs in Mar.92 along with the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd share price today?

The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is ₹1161.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is 38.41 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is ₹109 and ₹158 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd?

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.89%, 3 Years at 7.93%, 1 Year at -5.73%, 6 Month at -3.57%, 3 Month at 2.63% and 1 Month at -10.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 24.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.