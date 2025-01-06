Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.91
15.1
17.86
20.97
Depreciation
-4.43
-5.37
-7.57
-8.61
Tax paid
-13.11
-3.69
-4.44
-7.19
Working capital
11.9
10.86
-13.33
6.6
Other operating items
Operating
27.25
16.9
-7.49
11.75
Capital expenditure
0.24
0.53
2.62
2.84
Free cash flow
27.49
17.43
-4.87
14.59
Equity raised
91.27
76.88
34.14
-8.81
Investing
29.33
6.61
53.36
20.09
Financing
12.62
8.31
-2.45
2.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
160.72
109.23
80.18
28.22
No Record Found
