Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.91

15.1

17.86

20.97

Depreciation

-4.43

-5.37

-7.57

-8.61

Tax paid

-13.11

-3.69

-4.44

-7.19

Working capital

11.9

10.86

-13.33

6.6

Other operating items

Operating

27.25

16.9

-7.49

11.75

Capital expenditure

0.24

0.53

2.62

2.84

Free cash flow

27.49

17.43

-4.87

14.59

Equity raised

91.27

76.88

34.14

-8.81

Investing

29.33

6.61

53.36

20.09

Financing

12.62

8.31

-2.45

2.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

160.72

109.23

80.18

28.22

