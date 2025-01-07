Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
151.28
104.88
134.98
146.72
yoy growth (%)
44.23
-22.29
-7.99
18.83
Raw materials
-67
-45.24
-61.34
-66.8
As % of sales
44.29
43.13
45.44
45.53
Employee costs
-11.56
-13.6
-12.37
-10.93
As % of sales
7.64
12.97
9.16
7.45
Other costs
-38.89
-29.93
-42.33
-41.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.7
28.54
31.36
28.56
Operating profit
33.82
16.1
18.93
27.06
OPM
22.35
15.35
14.02
18.44
Depreciation
-4.43
-5.37
-7.57
-8.61
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.49
-0.16
-0.43
Other income
4.01
4.87
6.66
2.95
Profit before tax
32.91
15.1
17.86
20.97
Taxes
-13.11
-3.69
-4.44
-7.19
Tax rate
-39.86
-24.43
-24.9
-34.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.79
11.41
13.41
13.77
Exceptional items
27.89
0
0
0
Net profit
47.69
11.41
13.41
13.77
yoy growth (%)
317.76
-14.89
-2.61
103.52
NPM
31.52
10.88
9.93
9.38
