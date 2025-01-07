iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.4
(-0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

151.28

104.88

134.98

146.72

yoy growth (%)

44.23

-22.29

-7.99

18.83

Raw materials

-67

-45.24

-61.34

-66.8

As % of sales

44.29

43.13

45.44

45.53

Employee costs

-11.56

-13.6

-12.37

-10.93

As % of sales

7.64

12.97

9.16

7.45

Other costs

-38.89

-29.93

-42.33

-41.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.7

28.54

31.36

28.56

Operating profit

33.82

16.1

18.93

27.06

OPM

22.35

15.35

14.02

18.44

Depreciation

-4.43

-5.37

-7.57

-8.61

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.49

-0.16

-0.43

Other income

4.01

4.87

6.66

2.95

Profit before tax

32.91

15.1

17.86

20.97

Taxes

-13.11

-3.69

-4.44

-7.19

Tax rate

-39.86

-24.43

-24.9

-34.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.79

11.41

13.41

13.77

Exceptional items

27.89

0

0

0

Net profit

47.69

11.41

13.41

13.77

yoy growth (%)

317.76

-14.89

-2.61

103.52

NPM

31.52

10.88

9.93

9.38

Saint-Gob. Sekur : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.