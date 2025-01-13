Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.11
91.11
91.11
91.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
107.52
89.75
88.79
50.18
Net Worth
198.63
180.86
179.9
141.29
Minority Interest
Debt
1.27
5.94
6.33
6.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.66
0.63
0.19
0
Total Liabilities
202.56
187.43
186.42
147.58
Fixed Assets
18.22
18.41
20.71
22.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.71
143.09
132.63
103.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.16
1.17
1.19
1.81
Networking Capital
18.36
21.79
30.32
19.27
Inventories
20.14
14.44
17.06
10.8
Inventory Days
41.15
37.58
Sundry Debtors
19.28
25.04
28.69
26.57
Debtor Days
69.21
92.46
Other Current Assets
3.54
2.59
3.35
5.45
Sundry Creditors
-15.86
-12.96
-13.32
-12.14
Creditor Days
32.13
42.24
Other Current Liabilities
-8.74
-7.32
-5.46
-11.41
Cash
5.11
2.96
1.57
0.99
Total Assets
202.56
187.42
186.42
147.57
