Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd AGM

Saint-Gob. Sekur CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jul 202413 May 2024
The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ? 2/- per equity share (20%) of ?10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024. The 51st AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to MCA General Circular No. 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Friday, July 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for the payment of dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company. Attached please find summary of proceedings of the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on July 26, 2024. The webcast archive of the 51st AGM is being made available on the Companys website, www.sekuritindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Saint-Gob. Sekur: Related News

No Record Found

