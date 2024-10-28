Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. October 28, 2024, have approved the investment not exceeding Rs. 2,45,34,000 in Radiance MH Sunrise Thirteen Private Limited towards sourcing of green power. The Company will execute the Agreement on completing of the statutory requirements and will inform the stock exchange once the Agreement has been executed between the Parties. We enclose the unaudited financial results of our Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, after Limited Review, which has been approved and taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company held today at 12:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 1:35 p.m. IST. We also enclose herewith the copy of the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Auditors of the Company. The financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, will be available on the website of the Company, www.sekuritindia.com. The publication of the financial results of the Company will be made in the newspapers accordingly. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find attached the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Mr. Manigandann R, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned with effect from July 31, 2024 Please find attached the intimation for the following: a) Resignation of Mr. Manigandann R, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; b)Appointment of Mr. Jeyendran Jayaseelan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and c)Appointment of Mr. Manigandann R as an Additional Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to consider and recommend a dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Attached please find the outcome of the board meeting. Please find attached Financial Results Attached please find Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR). The 51st AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to MCA General Circular No. 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Friday, July 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for the payment of dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 2/- per equity share, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

Attached please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 4, 2024. Attached please find disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024