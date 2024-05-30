To the Members of

M/s SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Financial Statements of M/s SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch, 2024, and Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and notes to the IND AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st march 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the IND AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the IND AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the IND AS Financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the current period. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be included in our Audit procedures.

Key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue including receivables The Company derives its revenues from multiple products such as woven sacks, textile products etc. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized at a point in time when the control has been transferred subject to the terms with the customers, which generally coincides with dispatch of goods to customers. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in compliance with IND AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers". • Obtained an understanding and assessed the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over the revenue process and placed specific attention on the timing, occurrence and value of the revenue recognition. • Verified the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in compliance with IND AS 115.

Information Other than the IND AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management & Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the IND AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the IND AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the IND AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the IND AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the IND AS financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance(including the other comprehensive income), cash flows and Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Relevant Rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit Procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the IND AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the IND AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the IND AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the IND AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the IND AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Relevant Rules issued there under.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and we give an unmodified opinion.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. The Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, but it has not enabled the same in the software during the year.

For P Murali & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 007257S A. Krishna Rao Partner Membership No.020085 UDIN: Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of M/s SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(ii) The Company does not have any intangible Asset.

(b) As explained to us and in our opinion, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipt, title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds in respect of all immovable properties disclosed in the IND AS financial statements under the head Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information given to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5crore, in aggregate from the banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured orunsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or other parties.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or provided advances in the nature loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans, investments, guarantees and securities in regards to section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits or any amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of The Companies Act, 2013.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues and there are no other dues outstanding for more than six months as at 31st March, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax and any other major statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes except the following.

Name of the Statue Nature of due Forum where dispute is pending Assessment Year to which it relates Outstanding Demand amount in Lakhs Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2014-15 260.22

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks or financial institutions.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or others.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of the company, the company has not raised any term loans during the Year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the company.

e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a) During the course of our audit, our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor on the Company, during the course of audit of the Financial Statements for the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. The Company has no transactions with related parties during the year to which the provisions of section 188 applies and the company has complied with the provisions of sec 177 of the Act. However, the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the IND AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting standard (IND AS) 24, related party disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) The Company has not submitted any internal audit reports during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Companies ("CICs") in the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI")

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and paymentof financial liabilities, other information accompanying the IND AS financial statements and our knowledge of the board of Directions and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In our opinion, the Company is not covered under the provisions of Section 135 of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31stMarch, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Indian

Accounting Standards. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of IND AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the IND AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P Murali & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 007257S

A. Krishna Rao Partner

Membership No.020085 UDIN:

Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024