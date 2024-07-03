Summary

Salguti Industries Ltd (formerly known Salguti Plastics Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.84 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.92. SIL is one of the leading manufacturers of HDPE/PP woven sacks in India. The Company is a multi-activity group with a Rs. 150 Crores turnover, comprising three divisions with diverse interests in Woven Sacs and Textiles.At present, the Company is having 2 Plastic units at Hyderabad suburbans, manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven sacks to serve Fertilizers, Sugar, Cement and Food Grain Industries. The operations grew rapidly to lay solid foundations for giant surging ahead in diverse environments. In span of two decades, the Company became the leading Woven sacs manufacturing unit in India and largest supplier in Telengana/ Andhra Pradesh. The Company started the manufacturing unit in Plastic Division in small scale in year 1986. It set up a HDPE/PP woven sack plant with a capacity of 308 tpa and commenced commercial production in Apr.87. However, as the Company succeeded in securing additional term loan of Rs 50.20 lakhs and additional DPG facility of Rs 40 lakhs from Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation and Andhra Bank respectively, it went ahead with the expansion programme and completed the first phase of expansion by Dec.93 with the promoters contribution and the additional debt raised from the institutions. In 1995-96, it increased the capacity by 1288 mts at an estimated amount of Rs 4.89 crores.

Read More