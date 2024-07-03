iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Salguti Industries Ltd Share Price

41.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:35:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.8
  • Day's High41.8
  • 52 Wk High42.18
  • Prev. Close41.8
  • Day's Low41.8
  • 52 Wk Low 32.49
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Salguti Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

41.8

Prev. Close

41.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

41.8

Day's Low

41.8

52 Week's High

42.18

52 Week's Low

32.49

Book Value

11.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Salguti Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Salguti Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Salguti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.06%

Non-Promoter- 3.31%

Institutions: 3.31%

Non-Institutions: 29.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Salguti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.54

7.54

7.54

7.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.36

1.48

1.47

1.63

Net Worth

8.9

9.02

9.01

9.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.59

80.97

81.27

85.26

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-0.36

-4.68

-26.78

Raw materials

-60.15

-60.48

-60.58

-54.53

As % of sales

75.57

74.69

74.54

63.95

Employee costs

-5.9

-5.99

-5

-3.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.12

0.16

0.82

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.78

-1.8

-2.14

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.67

3.42

-0.32

Working capital

2.06

2.75

-7.06

1.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.71

-0.36

-4.68

-26.78

Op profit growth

-4.97

-21.86

-1.73

-18.5

EBIT growth

-7.32

-24.17

2.57

-10.88

Net profit growth

-121.2

-49.24

693.39

-65.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Salguti Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Salguti Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

S Rajita Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Indira Reddy Kuknoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nagaraj Draksharam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mundla Lakshmikar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashi Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salguti Industries Ltd

Summary

Salguti Industries Ltd (formerly known Salguti Plastics Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.84 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.92. SIL is one of the leading manufacturers of HDPE/PP woven sacks in India. The Company is a multi-activity group with a Rs. 150 Crores turnover, comprising three divisions with diverse interests in Woven Sacs and Textiles.At present, the Company is having 2 Plastic units at Hyderabad suburbans, manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven sacks to serve Fertilizers, Sugar, Cement and Food Grain Industries. The operations grew rapidly to lay solid foundations for giant surging ahead in diverse environments. In span of two decades, the Company became the leading Woven sacs manufacturing unit in India and largest supplier in Telengana/ Andhra Pradesh. The Company started the manufacturing unit in Plastic Division in small scale in year 1986. It set up a HDPE/PP woven sack plant with a capacity of 308 tpa and commenced commercial production in Apr.87. However, as the Company succeeded in securing additional term loan of Rs 50.20 lakhs and additional DPG facility of Rs 40 lakhs from Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation and Andhra Bank respectively, it went ahead with the expansion programme and completed the first phase of expansion by Dec.93 with the promoters contribution and the additional debt raised from the institutions. In 1995-96, it increased the capacity by 1288 mts at an estimated amount of Rs 4.89 crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Salguti Industries Ltd share price today?

The Salguti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salguti Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salguti Industries Ltd is ₹31.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salguti Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salguti Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salguti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salguti Industries Ltd is ₹32.49 and ₹42.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salguti Industries Ltd?

Salguti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at 30.17%, 1 Year at 16.11%, 6 Month at 1.48%, 3 Month at 7.34% and 1 Month at -0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salguti Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salguti Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.07 %
Institutions - 3.32 %
Public - 29.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Salguti Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.