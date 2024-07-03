SectorPackaging
Open₹41.8
Prev. Close₹41.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹41.8
Day's Low₹41.8
52 Week's High₹42.18
52 Week's Low₹32.49
Book Value₹11.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
7.54
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.36
1.48
1.47
1.63
Net Worth
8.9
9.02
9.01
9.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.59
80.97
81.27
85.26
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-0.36
-4.68
-26.78
Raw materials
-60.15
-60.48
-60.58
-54.53
As % of sales
75.57
74.69
74.54
63.95
Employee costs
-5.9
-5.99
-5
-3.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.12
0.16
0.82
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.78
-1.8
-2.14
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.67
3.42
-0.32
Working capital
2.06
2.75
-7.06
1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.71
-0.36
-4.68
-26.78
Op profit growth
-4.97
-21.86
-1.73
-18.5
EBIT growth
-7.32
-24.17
2.57
-10.88
Net profit growth
-121.2
-49.24
693.39
-65.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
S Rajita Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Indira Reddy Kuknoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nagaraj Draksharam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mundla Lakshmikar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashi Pathak
Reports by Salguti Industries Ltd
Summary
Salguti Industries Ltd (formerly known Salguti Plastics Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.84 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.92. SIL is one of the leading manufacturers of HDPE/PP woven sacks in India. The Company is a multi-activity group with a Rs. 150 Crores turnover, comprising three divisions with diverse interests in Woven Sacs and Textiles.At present, the Company is having 2 Plastic units at Hyderabad suburbans, manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven sacks to serve Fertilizers, Sugar, Cement and Food Grain Industries. The operations grew rapidly to lay solid foundations for giant surging ahead in diverse environments. In span of two decades, the Company became the leading Woven sacs manufacturing unit in India and largest supplier in Telengana/ Andhra Pradesh. The Company started the manufacturing unit in Plastic Division in small scale in year 1986. It set up a HDPE/PP woven sack plant with a capacity of 308 tpa and commenced commercial production in Apr.87. However, as the Company succeeded in securing additional term loan of Rs 50.20 lakhs and additional DPG facility of Rs 40 lakhs from Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation and Andhra Bank respectively, it went ahead with the expansion programme and completed the first phase of expansion by Dec.93 with the promoters contribution and the additional debt raised from the institutions. In 1995-96, it increased the capacity by 1288 mts at an estimated amount of Rs 4.89 crores.
The Salguti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salguti Industries Ltd is ₹31.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salguti Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salguti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salguti Industries Ltd is ₹32.49 and ₹42.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salguti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at 30.17%, 1 Year at 16.11%, 6 Month at 1.48%, 3 Month at 7.34% and 1 Month at -0.12%.
