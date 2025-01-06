iifl-logo-icon 1
Salguti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Salguti Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.12

0.16

0.82

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.78

-1.8

-2.14

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.67

3.42

-0.32

Working capital

2.06

2.75

-7.06

1.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.33

0.41

-5.28

-0.62

Capital expenditure

1.17

1.6

-19.94

-7.28

Free cash flow

1.5

2.01

-25.22

-7.9

Equity raised

3.02

4.01

6.08

6.35

Investing

0.03

0

0

0

Financing

40.73

26.16

32.56

26.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.28

32.18

13.41

24.49

