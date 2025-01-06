Salguti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.12
0.16
0.82
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.78
-1.8
-2.14
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.67
3.42
-0.32
Working capital
2.06
2.75
-7.06
1.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
0.41
-5.28
-0.62
Capital expenditure
1.17
1.6
-19.94
-7.28
Free cash flow
1.5
2.01
-25.22
-7.9
Equity raised
3.02
4.01
6.08
6.35
Investing
0.03
0
0
0
Financing
40.73
26.16
32.56
26.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.28
32.18
13.41
24.49
