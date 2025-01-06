Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.59
80.97
81.27
85.26
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-0.36
-4.68
-26.78
Raw materials
-60.15
-60.48
-60.58
-54.53
As % of sales
75.57
74.69
74.54
63.95
Employee costs
-5.9
-5.99
-5
-3.01
As % of sales
7.41
7.4
6.15
3.53
Other costs
-7.81
-8.48
-7.98
-19.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.82
10.47
9.82
23.32
Operating profit
5.71
6.01
7.69
7.83
OPM
7.18
7.42
9.47
9.18
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.78
-1.8
-2.14
Interest expense
-4.01
-4.37
-5.76
-4.94
Other income
0.29
0.26
0.03
0.09
Profit before tax
0.15
0.12
0.16
0.82
Taxes
-0.03
-0.67
3.42
-0.32
Tax rate
-22.74
-554.21
2,139.08
-38.81
Minorities and other
0
0
-4.67
-0.64
Adj. profit
0.11
-0.55
-1.09
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
-0.55
-1.09
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
-121.2
-49.24
693.39
-65.63
NPM
0.14
-0.68
-1.34
-0.16
