iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Salguti Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Salguti Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.59

80.97

81.27

85.26

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-0.36

-4.68

-26.78

Raw materials

-60.15

-60.48

-60.58

-54.53

As % of sales

75.57

74.69

74.54

63.95

Employee costs

-5.9

-5.99

-5

-3.01

As % of sales

7.41

7.4

6.15

3.53

Other costs

-7.81

-8.48

-7.98

-19.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.82

10.47

9.82

23.32

Operating profit

5.71

6.01

7.69

7.83

OPM

7.18

7.42

9.47

9.18

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.78

-1.8

-2.14

Interest expense

-4.01

-4.37

-5.76

-4.94

Other income

0.29

0.26

0.03

0.09

Profit before tax

0.15

0.12

0.16

0.82

Taxes

-0.03

-0.67

3.42

-0.32

Tax rate

-22.74

-554.21

2,139.08

-38.81

Minorities and other

0

0

-4.67

-0.64

Adj. profit

0.11

-0.55

-1.09

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

-0.55

-1.09

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

-121.2

-49.24

693.39

-65.63

NPM

0.14

-0.68

-1.34

-0.16

Salguti Industri : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Salguti Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.