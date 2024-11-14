Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th of November 2024 at 04:00 P.M at the Registered Office Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2024 and Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors in this regard (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th of August 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors in this regard. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th of May 2024 at 05:00 P.M at the Registered Office to: 1. Inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024; and 2. Any other Matter with the Permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, the 30th of May, 2024, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Financial Results and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024