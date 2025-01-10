To the Members of Samor Reality Limited

Report on the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Samor Reality Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies, notes forming part of financial statements and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For these matters below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for real estate projects (as described in Note 24 of Ind AS F5) The company applies Ind As 115 "Revenue from contract with customers" for recognition of revenue from real estate projects, which is being recognized at a point in time upon the company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset. Our audit procedures included: • Read the companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115; Considering application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgement in identifying performance obligation and determining when control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Obtained and understood revenue recognition process induding identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the asset underlying the performance obligation to the customer; • Read the legal opinion obtained by the group to determine the point in time at which the control is transferred in accordance with the underlying agreements; • Tested revenue related transactions with the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognized. Assessing the carrying value of Inventory as described in Note 9 of Ind AS FS) The companys inventory comprises of ongoing real estate projects and development rights. As at 31“ March 2024, the carrying value of inventories amount to Rs. 5590.42 lakhs. Our Audit procedure/testing included: The inventories are carried at lower of the cost and net realizable value (NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices, and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Read and evaluated the accounting policies and disclosures made in Ind As financial statements with respect to inventories; • Understood and reviewed the managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determination of NRV of the inventories; • Tested the NRV of the inventories to its carrying value in books on sample basis; Considering significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories in Ind AS financial statements and involvement of significant estimation and judgement in such assessment of NRV, the same has been considered as key audit matter. Related Party Transactions (as described n Note 41 of Ind AS FS) The company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include lending loans to related parties; sales and purchase to and from related parties, etc. as disclosed in note 41 to the Ind As financial statements. Our procedures/testing included the following: • Obtained and read the companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosures of related party transactions; We identified the accuracy and completeness of the related party transactions and its disclosures as set out in respective notes to the Ind AS financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, during the year ended 31st March, 2024. • Read minutes of shareholders meetings, board meetings and minutes of meeting of those charged with governance in connection with companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the ind AS financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on sample basis.

Information Other than Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Those Charged with Governances Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3}{i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2023, was carried out and reported by another Auditor Bhagat & Co., Chartered Accountants, who had expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their audit report dated May 29,2023.

The accompanying Ind AS financial statements include unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information as regards Companys share of loss in partnership of Rs. 0.42 lakhs for the year ended 31st March 2024. These unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information has been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to companys share included in respect of the partnership firm, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, these financial statements and other financial information are not material to the company.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) ofthe Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 ofthe Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial positions.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the com pa ny( "Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf ofthe Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management of the company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been enabled throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounting relating to payroll, consolidation process, and certain non-editable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to revenue, trade receivables, property, plant and Equipment and general ledger.

For Shah & Shah

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Registration Number 131527W)

Date: 2-OQ.H

Place: Ahmedabad

PerTejas C. Shah Partner

Membership No. 135639

Annexure "A" Referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements"

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and

Intangible assets:

{a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In accordance with this programme, Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories:

(a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees and accordingly requirement to report on Clause ii(b) is not applicable.

iii. In respect of Investments made, guarantees provided, security given, loans and advances in the nature of loans:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in the Samor the Gold LLP, Partnership firm on 2nd june,2023.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of guarantee or security or grant of any advances in the nature of loan are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans or advances given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and securities given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") have been complied.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the central government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the services provided by the company and hence reporting under clause 3(vi) is not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 of the period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. In respect of loans and borrowings of the company:

{a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

<d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds m raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act and hence reporting under this clause may not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under this clause may not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, During the Year, the company has raised moneys by way of Right issue by issuing 1,07,50,000 Equity shares of ^10 each at a par. The money as raised have been applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or party convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related parties transactions have been

disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to Information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The interna! Audit Reports for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi){d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the erstwhile statutory auditor of the Company resigned during the year on account of pre occupancy of the Work. There were no other issues, objections or concerns raised by the statutory auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realizations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans are based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state

that this is not as assurance as to further viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharge by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

For Shah & Shah

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Firms Registration Number 131527W)

PerTejas C. Shah

Partner

Membership No. 135639-

Date:

Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure "B" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of Samor Reality Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness

of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the interna! financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become Inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The "Guidance Note").

For Shah & Shah

Chartered Accountants

(ICA1 Registration Number 131527W)

Per Tejas C. Shah Partner

Membership No. 135639 •

Date: •

Place: Ahmedabad