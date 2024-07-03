iifl-logo-icon 1
Samor Reality Ltd Share Price

71
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:01:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.97
  • Day's High73
  • 52 Wk High138.57
  • Prev. Close71.97
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 67.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.65
  • Div. Yield0
Samor Reality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

71.97

Prev. Close

71.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

73

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

138.57

52 Week's Low

67.85

Book Value

23.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Samor Reality Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

9 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Samor Reality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Samor Reality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.90%

Non-Promoter- 42.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samor Reality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.75

4.3

3

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.78

6.98

0.1

0

Net Worth

27.53

11.28

3.1

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

17.32

9.64

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

17.32

9.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0

View Annually Results

Samor Reality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samor Reality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah

Whole-time Director

Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah

Director

Akshay S Mehta

Independent Director

Babubhai Khodidas Solanki

Independent Director

Jaydeepbhai Manojbhai Prajapati

Independent Director

Ripal Rupesh Shah

Company Secretary

Pooja Aidasani

Independent Director

Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samor Reality Ltd

Summary

Summary

Samor Reality is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company had established a successful track record in the real estate industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by developing versatile projects through its focus on innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. Presently, the Company is promoted by Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah and Mrs. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah having experience in the field of real estate sector.In 2006, Mr. Birju Shah added a new dimension to his working capabilities by starting a new venture in Real Estate Development in Ahmedabad. Samor Reality Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Samor Reality pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated December 02, 2014. Samor Reality thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name as Samor Reality Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Ahemdabad dated December 01, 2020. The Company is engaged in the activity of trading of building and construction materials specifically TMT Bars, HR Sheets of different sizes and selling real estate units.Samor Reality Limited belongs to Ahmedabad-based Samor Group. Currently, business focus on residential apartments developments. The residential apartment portfolio consists of various
Company FAQs

What is the Samor Reality Ltd share price today?

The Samor Reality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samor Reality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samor Reality Ltd is ₹152.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samor Reality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samor Reality Ltd is 0 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samor Reality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samor Reality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samor Reality Ltd is ₹67.85 and ₹138.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samor Reality Ltd?

Samor Reality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.80%, 3 Years at 40.84%, 1 Year at -22.61%, 6 Month at -26.18%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -18.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samor Reality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samor Reality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.10 %

