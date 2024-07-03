Summary

Samor Reality is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company had established a successful track record in the real estate industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by developing versatile projects through its focus on innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. Presently, the Company is promoted by Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah and Mrs. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah having experience in the field of real estate sector.In 2006, Mr. Birju Shah added a new dimension to his working capabilities by starting a new venture in Real Estate Development in Ahmedabad. Samor Reality Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Samor Reality pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated December 02, 2014. Samor Reality thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name as Samor Reality Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Ahemdabad dated December 01, 2020. The Company is engaged in the activity of trading of building and construction materials specifically TMT Bars, HR Sheets of different sizes and selling real estate units.Samor Reality Limited belongs to Ahmedabad-based Samor Group. Currently, business focus on residential apartments developments. The residential apartment portfolio consists of various

Read More