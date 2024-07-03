SectorConstruction
Open₹71.97
Prev. Close₹71.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹73
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹138.57
52 Week's Low₹67.85
Book Value₹23.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.75
4.3
3
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.78
6.98
0.1
0
Net Worth
27.53
11.28
3.1
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
17.32
9.64
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
17.32
9.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah
Whole-time Director
Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah
Director
Akshay S Mehta
Independent Director
Babubhai Khodidas Solanki
Independent Director
Jaydeepbhai Manojbhai Prajapati
Independent Director
Ripal Rupesh Shah
Company Secretary
Pooja Aidasani
Independent Director
Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samor Reality Ltd
Summary
Samor Reality is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company had established a successful track record in the real estate industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by developing versatile projects through its focus on innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. Presently, the Company is promoted by Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah and Mrs. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah having experience in the field of real estate sector.In 2006, Mr. Birju Shah added a new dimension to his working capabilities by starting a new venture in Real Estate Development in Ahmedabad. Samor Reality Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Samor Reality pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated December 02, 2014. Samor Reality thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name as Samor Reality Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Ahemdabad dated December 01, 2020. The Company is engaged in the activity of trading of building and construction materials specifically TMT Bars, HR Sheets of different sizes and selling real estate units.Samor Reality Limited belongs to Ahmedabad-based Samor Group. Currently, business focus on residential apartments developments. The residential apartment portfolio consists of various
The Samor Reality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samor Reality Ltd is ₹152.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samor Reality Ltd is 0 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samor Reality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samor Reality Ltd is ₹67.85 and ₹138.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samor Reality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.80%, 3 Years at 40.84%, 1 Year at -22.61%, 6 Month at -26.18%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -18.17%.
