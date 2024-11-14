iifl-logo-icon 1
Samor Reality Ltd Board Meeting

Samor Reality CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited result for Q2 and half year ended 30 Sep 2024 Dear Sir, Pls find attached result in PDF file (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in Notice. Outcome of Board Meeting and AGM intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited result for 30th June 2024 Pls find the result in PDF file (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Result for March-2024 Dear Sir, Pls find attached the Result in the PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Result for 31.12.23 and other agenda as per attached PDF file. Dear Sir, Please find attached result as per the attached PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Dear Sir, Please find attached the announcement in PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024)

