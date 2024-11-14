|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited result for Q2 and half year ended 30 Sep 2024 Dear Sir, Pls find attached result in PDF file (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in Notice. Outcome of Board Meeting and AGM intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited result for 30th June 2024 Pls find the result in PDF file (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Result for March-2024 Dear Sir, Pls find attached the Result in the PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Samor Reality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Result for 31.12.23 and other agenda as per attached PDF file. Dear Sir, Please find attached result as per the attached PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Dear Sir, Please find attached the announcement in PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024)
