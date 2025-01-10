iifl-logo-icon 1
Samor Reality Ltd Balance Sheet

64.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.75

4.3

3

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.78

6.98

0.1

0

Net Worth

27.53

11.28

3.1

0

Minority Interest

Debt

9.2

0.28

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

36.73

11.56

3.1

0

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.02

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.3

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.88

10.59

2.36

-0.09

Inventories

25.09

10.3

0.21

0.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.27

0.39

0.57

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.17

0.13

2

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-3.19

-0.12

-0.37

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.46

-0.11

-0.05

-0.36

Cash

2.49

0.95

0.73

0.08

Total Assets

36.73

11.56

3.1

0

