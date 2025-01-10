Samor Reality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.75
4.3
3
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.78
6.98
0.1
0
Net Worth
27.53
11.28
3.1
0
Minority Interest
Debt
9.2
0.28
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.73
11.56
3.1
0
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.02
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.3
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.88
10.59
2.36
-0.09
Inventories
25.09
10.3
0.21
0.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.27
0.39
0.57
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.17
0.13
2
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-3.19
-0.12
-0.37
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.46
-0.11
-0.05
-0.36
Cash
2.49
0.95
0.73
0.08
Total Assets
36.73
11.56
3.1
0
