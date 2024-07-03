Samor Reality Ltd Summary

Samor Reality is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company had established a successful track record in the real estate industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by developing versatile projects through its focus on innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. Presently, the Company is promoted by Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah and Mrs. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah having experience in the field of real estate sector.In 2006, Mr. Birju Shah added a new dimension to his working capabilities by starting a new venture in Real Estate Development in Ahmedabad. Samor Reality Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Samor Reality pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated December 02, 2014. Samor Reality thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name as Samor Reality Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Ahemdabad dated December 01, 2020. The Company is engaged in the activity of trading of building and construction materials specifically TMT Bars, HR Sheets of different sizes and selling real estate units.Samor Reality Limited belongs to Ahmedabad-based Samor Group. Currently, business focus on residential apartments developments. The residential apartment portfolio consists of various types of accommodation of varying sizes. The residential buildings are designed with a variety of amenities such as security systems, sports and recreational facilities, play areas and electricity back-up.The projects are marketed under the brand name of Samor such as Samor Heights. The Company had successfully completed Samor Heights Project in January 04, 2018. The Building comprised of Ground and 11 upper Floors and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, Common parking & Stilt Parking. Apart from this, the building comprise of total 10 shops and 187 residential 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats. All the flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets, having complete bathroom accessories, kitchen with granite top, fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens, etc. The Company received the Commencement Certificate from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the upcoming residential project, The Gold Sky Villa in Daskroi, Ahmedabad site. The Company co-ordinates with well known architects for projects. The design includes master-planning, landscaping and phasing of development with orientation of buildings. At the conceptual design stage, detailed analysis is done to evaluate criteria such as building design and layout, sub-soil conditions, geological data, building selection, site egress and access to arrive at the optimal design and project orientation. The final decision on the conceptualization of project and the development of each property is made by top management.The Company formed partnership with Mr. Jigar Kirtibhai Patel and Mr. Devam Bhupeshbhai Patel and formed a LLP named as Samor & Motherland LLP vide LLP Agreement dated, 28th January, 2021 to carry construction business. The Company held 60% Profit-sharing Ratio in the LLP and hence, the LLP became a subsidiary of the Company.In October 2021, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 13,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 8.06 crore.