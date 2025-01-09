Samor Reality Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The real estate market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4016.66 billion in 2023 to $4314.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be attributed to robust economic growth in emerging markets, a heightened demand for affordable housing, government initiatives, and an increase in disposable incomes.

The real estate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5667.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increased investments in infrastructure, a rising population, escalating urbanization, and a decline in interest rates. Key trends expected in the forecast period include a focus on utilizing blockchain for simplified transferability and providing customers with greater control over property transactions, the integration of data analytics to gain insights into market trends, pricing, and customer preferences, the incorporation of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) in real estate, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for developing projections on rental prices and determining house prices, and the adoption of alternative payment methods to enable customers to pay their rent using credit.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The Real Estate Industry In India Market size is estimated at USD 0.33 trillion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.04 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAgR of 25.60% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

• Indias real estate market was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The residential sector was the worst hit as strict lockdown measures across major cities impacted housing sales as home registrations were suspended and home loan disbursement was slow. However, the sector recovered due to an increase in house sales, new project launches, and increasing demand for new office and commercial spaces, etc.

• The growth of this sector is well complemented by the growth in the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodation. The construction industry ranks third among the 14 major sectors in terms of direct, indirect, and induced effects in all sectors of the economy.

• In India, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator after agriculture. It is also expected that this sector will incur more non-resident Indian (NRI) investment, both in the short and long term. Bengaluru is expected to be the most favored property investment destination for NRIs, followed by Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Goa, Delhi, and Dehradun. Retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate are also growing significantly, providing the much-needed infrastructure for Indias growing needs.

• According to industry reports, real estate demand for data centers is expected to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025. Demand for residential properties has surged due to increased urbanization and rising household income. India is among the top 10 price-appreciating housing markets internationally.

Increasing Demand for Affordable Housing

• The high demand for affordable housing dominates the housing market. The current shortage of housing in urban areas is estimated to be 10 million units by the India Brand Equity Foundation. An additional 25 million units of affordable housing are required by 2030 to meet the growth in the countrys urban population.

• The real estate industry has benefited from the push for policy that has resulted in legislation like the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and housing initiatives like PMAY (Pradhan- Mantri Awas Yojana) and SWAMIH (Special Window for Completion of Construction of Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Projects).

• In 2023, a target of 45,70,082 houses in the West Bengal state of India was allocated by the Ministry of Rural Development. Even though there is a big demand for housing in the country, residential launches have been on a comparatively high level over the past few years. In the financial year 2023-24, the total number of completed houses in urban areas of India under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY, The Prime Ministers Housing Plan) reached 1,58,37,128.

• Housing affordability in India was 3.3 in the financial year 2023, as compared to 3.2 in 2022, according to industry experts. As reported by the Reserve Bank of India, in the financial year 2022, banks in India advanced around INR 2 trillion (USD 24.44 billion) in housing loans, almost reaching pre-COVID levels. This reflected renewed homebuyer sentiment, as an increasing number of Indians have been investing in buying residential property, which continues to this day.

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The residential real estate market in India had astounding progress in 2024, setting new sales records of 68% year on year, further demonstrating the industrys prominence as one of Indias fastest growing industries. After 4 years of being affected by COVID, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have arisen as fresh major real estate trends in 2024.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

As India awaits policy reforms to pick up speed, your Company firmly believes that the demand for Real Estate in a country like India should remain strong in the medium to long term. Your Companys well accepted brand, contemporary architecture, well designed projects in strategic locations, strong balance sheet and stable financial performance even in testing times make it a preferred choice for customers and shareholders. Your Company is ideally placed to further strengthen its development potential by acquiring new land parcels.

Challenges

While the management of your Company is confident of creating and exploiting the opportunities, it also finds the following challenges:

• Unanticipated delays in project approvals;

• Availability of accomplished and trained labour force;

• Increased cost of manpower;

• Rising cost of construction lead by increase in commodity prices;

• Growth in auxiliary infrastructure facilities; and

• Over regulated environment.

Segment wise Performance

The Company is operating only in one segment. The turnover/performance of the Company has been disclosed in the Directors report under the Head “Review of Operations, sales and working results.”

Recent Trend and Future Outlook

In spite of economic slowdown, the company is quite positive of better results as the Company has sizable presence in real estate business.

Risks and Concerns Market price fluctuation

The performance of your Company may be affected by the sales of its projects. These prices are driven by prevailing market conditions, the nature and location of the projects and other factors such as brand, reputation and the design of the projects. Your Company follows a prudent business model and tries to ensure steady cash flow even during adverse pricing scenario

Sales volume

The volume of bookings depends on the ability to design projects that will meet customer preferences, getting various approvals in time, general market factors, project launch and customer trust in entering into sale agreements well in advance of receiving possession of the projects. Your Company sells its projects in phases from the time it launches the project, based on the type and scale of the project and depending on market conditions

Execution

Execution depends on several factors which include labour availability, raw material prices, receipt of approvals and regulatory clearances, access to utilities such as electricity and water, weather conditions and the absence of contingencies such as litigation. Your Company manages the adversities with cautious approach, meticulous planning and by engaging established and reputed contractors. As your Company imports various materials, at times execution is also dependent upon timely shipment and clearance of the material.

Financing costs

The acquisition of land and development rights needs substantial capital outflow. Inadequate funding resources and high interest costs may impact regular business and operations. Your Company has always tried to build sufficient reserves resulting out of operating cash flows to take advantage of any land acquisition or development opportunity.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has adequate internal audit and control systems. Internal auditors comprising of Chartered Accountants have been entrusted the job to conduct regular internal audits at all units and report the lapses, if any, to the management. Both Internal auditors and Statutory auditors independently evaluate the adequacy of internal control system. Based on the audit observations and suggestions, follow up and remedial measures are being taken including review and increase in the scope of coverage, wherever necessary. The Audit Committee of Directors in its periodical meetings, review the adequacy of internal control systems and procedures and suggest areas of improvements.

Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

The financial performance of the company for the year 2023-2024 is described in the Directors report under the head “Review of Operations, sales and working results.”

Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/ Industrial relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

Cautionary Statement

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Describing the Companys objectives, estimated and expectations may constitute “Forwarding Looking Statements” within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

