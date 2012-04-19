Sampada Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.87
4.69
4.64
Net Worth
9.85
9.67
9.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
17.02
70.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.95
26.69
80.45
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.5
8.75
68.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.62
17.09
9.97
Inventories
0
3.56
11.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40.96
22.25
5.08
Sundry Creditors
-30.25
-4.94
-4.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-3.78
-1.41
Cash
-2.17
0.84
1.57
Total Assets
9.95
26.69
80.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.