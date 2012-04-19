iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampada Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

10.6
(4.95%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

4.98

4.98

4.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.87

4.69

4.64

Net Worth

9.85

9.67

9.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

17.02

70.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.95

26.69

80.45

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.5

8.75

68.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.62

17.09

9.97

Inventories

0

3.56

11.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

40.96

22.25

5.08

Sundry Creditors

-30.25

-4.94

-4.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-3.78

-1.41

Cash

-2.17

0.84

1.57

Total Assets

9.95

26.69

80.45

