SectorFinance
Open₹10.6
Prev. Close₹10.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹10.6
Day's Low₹9.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.28
P/E9.46
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.87
4.69
4.64
Net Worth
9.85
9.67
9.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
4.5
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4.5
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.07
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Radhey Shyam Sodhani
Additional Director
Vipul V Bhatt
Additional Director
Bijal V Bhatt
Additional Director
Kaushik Balubhai Madhwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sampada Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Sampada Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in 1983.The company is engaged in trading and investment in shares and securities.
