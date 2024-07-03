Sampre Nutritions Ltd Summary

Sampre Nutritions Ltd., incorporated in 1991 was promoted by The Gurbani Group, having its works at Medchal, in Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the activity of manufacturing of Sugar Candies. The Company has been manufacturing candy products for its major customer, Cadbury India Ltd since August 1996. In 2000, it entered into agreement to manufacture DAIRY MILK ECLAIRS.During 1999, the Company commissioned two new projects for manufacture of Jelly in cups under the brand name GOLLUM and Mr POPS.The company was also into the production of HERICOF Cough Lozenges for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, whereby it manufactures CHESTO cough drops for export to its customer The Maharaja Organisation Ltd of Sri Lanka.During 2000, the Company got a major break-through during as it has commenced supplying confectionery products from April 2000 to the various depots of the Indian Airlines across the country The Company launched 6 flavors of Hard Boiled Candy under Sampre Brand in first phase during the year 2018. During the year 2017, the Company was working as contract manufacturers of Eclairs for Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (Formerly Cadbury India Ltd) and after expansion of production capacities, it became exclusive partner of Modelez India for manufacture of eclairs for Domestic and Export Market in 2022. The Company set up wholly owned subsidiaries namely SAMPRE NUTRITIONS FZE CO in Dubai, United Arab Emirates & SAMPRE NUTRITIONS HOLDING LIMITED in England, United Kingdom during the year 2023.