SectorFMCG
Open₹61.35
Prev. Close₹61.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.26
Day's High₹61.35
Day's Low₹58.49
52 Week's High₹101.17
52 Week's Low₹50.15
Book Value₹45.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.72
P/E99.29
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.25
9.21
4.82
4.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.3
11.95
6.27
5.96
Net Worth
22.55
21.16
11.09
10.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.23
24.85
28.68
32.64
yoy growth (%)
-26.64
-13.33
-12.15
-2.78
Raw materials
-3.68
-8.24
-18.42
-19.96
As % of sales
20.21
33.17
64.24
61.14
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.88
-0.7
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.45
0.24
0.48
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.49
-1.39
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.12
-0.01
-0.24
Working capital
1.56
0.97
-1.96
1.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.64
-13.33
-12.15
-2.78
Op profit growth
-12.14
4.65
23.53
1.42
EBIT growth
-36.21
9.33
44.37
-7.37
Net profit growth
-77.48
45.22
-4.54
-46.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
25.15
4.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
25.15
4.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B K Gurbani
Independent Director
Banala Jayaprakash Reddy
Independent Director
Umra Singh Sirohi
Vice President & WTD
Vishal Ratan Gurbani
Independent Director
Vimal Suresh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Bissa
Reports by Sampre Nutritions Ltd
Summary
Sampre Nutritions Ltd., incorporated in 1991 was promoted by The Gurbani Group, having its works at Medchal, in Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the activity of manufacturing of Sugar Candies. The Company has been manufacturing candy products for its major customer, Cadbury India Ltd since August 1996. In 2000, it entered into agreement to manufacture DAIRY MILK ECLAIRS.During 1999, the Company commissioned two new projects for manufacture of Jelly in cups under the brand name GOLLUM and Mr POPS.The company was also into the production of HERICOF Cough Lozenges for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, whereby it manufactures CHESTO cough drops for export to its customer The Maharaja Organisation Ltd of Sri Lanka.During 2000, the Company got a major break-through during as it has commenced supplying confectionery products from April 2000 to the various depots of the Indian Airlines across the country The Company launched 6 flavors of Hard Boiled Candy under Sampre Brand in first phase during the year 2018. During the year 2017, the Company was working as contract manufacturers of Eclairs for Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (Formerly Cadbury India Ltd) and after expansion of production capacities, it became exclusive partner of Modelez India for manufacture of eclairs for Domestic and Export Market in 2022. The Company set up wholly owned subsidiaries namely SAMPRE NUTRITIONS FZE CO in Dubai, United Arab Emirates & SAMPRE NUTRITIONS HOLDING LIMITED in England, United Kingdom duri
Read More
The Sampre Nutritions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is ₹105.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is 99.29 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sampre Nutritions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is ₹50.15 and ₹101.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sampre Nutritions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.90%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -29.58%, 6 Month at -22.79%, 3 Month at -12.27% and 1 Month at -14.73%.
