58.86
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open61.35
  • Day's High61.35
  • 52 Wk High101.17
  • Prev. Close61.56
  • Day's Low58.49
  • 52 Wk Low 50.15
  • Turnover (lac)15.26
  • P/E99.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.94
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.72
  • Div. Yield0
Sampre Nutritions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

61.35

Prev. Close

61.56

Turnover(Lac.)

15.26

Day's High

61.35

Day's Low

58.49

52 Week's High

101.17

52 Week's Low

50.15

Book Value

45.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.72

P/E

99.29

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Sampre Nutritions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sampre Nutritions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Sampre Nutritions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.36%

Non-Promoter- 71.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sampre Nutritions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.25

9.21

4.82

4.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.3

11.95

6.27

5.96

Net Worth

22.55

21.16

11.09

10.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.23

24.85

28.68

32.64

yoy growth (%)

-26.64

-13.33

-12.15

-2.78

Raw materials

-3.68

-8.24

-18.42

-19.96

As % of sales

20.21

33.17

64.24

61.14

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.88

-0.7

-0.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.45

0.24

0.48

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.49

-1.39

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.12

-0.01

-0.24

Working capital

1.56

0.97

-1.96

1.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.64

-13.33

-12.15

-2.78

Op profit growth

-12.14

4.65

23.53

1.42

EBIT growth

-36.21

9.33

44.37

-7.37

Net profit growth

-77.48

45.22

-4.54

-46.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2010

Gross Sales

25.15

4.32

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

25.15

4.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.01

Sampre Nutritions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sampre Nutritions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B K Gurbani

Independent Director

Banala Jayaprakash Reddy

Independent Director

Umra Singh Sirohi

Vice President & WTD

Vishal Ratan Gurbani

Independent Director

Vimal Suresh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Bissa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sampre Nutritions Ltd

Summary

Sampre Nutritions Ltd., incorporated in 1991 was promoted by The Gurbani Group, having its works at Medchal, in Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the activity of manufacturing of Sugar Candies. The Company has been manufacturing candy products for its major customer, Cadbury India Ltd since August 1996. In 2000, it entered into agreement to manufacture DAIRY MILK ECLAIRS.During 1999, the Company commissioned two new projects for manufacture of Jelly in cups under the brand name GOLLUM and Mr POPS.The company was also into the production of HERICOF Cough Lozenges for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, whereby it manufactures CHESTO cough drops for export to its customer The Maharaja Organisation Ltd of Sri Lanka.During 2000, the Company got a major break-through during as it has commenced supplying confectionery products from April 2000 to the various depots of the Indian Airlines across the country The Company launched 6 flavors of Hard Boiled Candy under Sampre Brand in first phase during the year 2018. During the year 2017, the Company was working as contract manufacturers of Eclairs for Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (Formerly Cadbury India Ltd) and after expansion of production capacities, it became exclusive partner of Modelez India for manufacture of eclairs for Domestic and Export Market in 2022. The Company set up wholly owned subsidiaries namely SAMPRE NUTRITIONS FZE CO in Dubai, United Arab Emirates & SAMPRE NUTRITIONS HOLDING LIMITED in England, United Kingdom duri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sampre Nutritions Ltd share price today?

The Sampre Nutritions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is ₹105.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is 99.29 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sampre Nutritions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is ₹50.15 and ₹101.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sampre Nutritions Ltd?

Sampre Nutritions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.90%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -29.58%, 6 Month at -22.79%, 3 Month at -12.27% and 1 Month at -14.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sampre Nutritions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sampre Nutritions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.16 %
Institutions - 50.06 %
Public - 35.78 %

