Sampre Nutritions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
11.78
3.86
2.37
2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.78
3.86
2.37
2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
-0.04
0
Total Income
11.81
3.86
2.33
2
Total Expenditure
9.81
3.22
1.91
1.51
PBIDT
1.99
0.64
0.42
0.49
Interest
0.9
0.26
0.02
0.23
PBDT
1.09
0.38
0.4
0.26
Depreciation
0.87
0.31
0.38
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.22
0.07
-0.01
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.22
0.07
-0.01
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
0.07
-0.01
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.33
0.15
0
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.27
4.82
0.48
4.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
22,64,230
22,64,230
22,94,230
Public Shareholding (%)
0
46.97
46.97
47.6
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
1,63,516
1,63,516
1,63,516
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
6.4
6.4
6.47
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
3.39
3.39
3.39
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
23,92,254
23,92,254
23,62,254
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
93.6
93.6
93.53
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
49.63
49.63
49.01
PBIDTM(%)
16.89
16.58
17.72
24.5
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.86
1.81
-0.42
2.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.