iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sampre Nutritions Ltd Half Yearly Results

56.8
(1.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009

Gross Sales

11.78

3.86

2.37

2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.78

3.86

2.37

2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

-0.04

0

Total Income

11.81

3.86

2.33

2

Total Expenditure

9.81

3.22

1.91

1.51

PBIDT

1.99

0.64

0.42

0.49

Interest

0.9

0.26

0.02

0.23

PBDT

1.09

0.38

0.4

0.26

Depreciation

0.87

0.31

0.38

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.22

0.07

-0.01

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.22

0.07

-0.01

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

0.07

-0.01

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.33

0.15

0

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.27

4.82

0.48

4.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

22,64,230

22,64,230

22,94,230

Public Shareholding (%)

0

46.97

46.97

47.6

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

1,63,516

1,63,516

1,63,516

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

6.4

6.4

6.47

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

3.39

3.39

3.39

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

23,92,254

23,92,254

23,62,254

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

93.6

93.6

93.53

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

49.63

49.63

49.01

PBIDTM(%)

16.89

16.58

17.72

24.5

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.86

1.81

-0.42

2.5

Sampre Nutrition: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sampre Nutritions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.