Sampre Nutritions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

58.86
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sampre Nutrition FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.45

0.24

0.48

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.49

-1.39

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.12

-0.01

-0.24

Working capital

1.56

0.97

-1.96

1.09

Other operating items

Operating

-0.17

-0.18

-3.12

-0.15

Capital expenditure

-3.65

4.69

3.77

5.28

Free cash flow

-3.82

4.5

0.64

5.12

Equity raised

11.77

11.1

10.63

10.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

26.28

14.54

14.03

12.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34.23

30.14

25.31

27.53

