Sampre Nutritions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.45
0.24
0.48
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.49
-1.39
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.12
-0.01
-0.24
Working capital
1.56
0.97
-1.96
1.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
-0.18
-3.12
-0.15
Capital expenditure
-3.65
4.69
3.77
5.28
Free cash flow
-3.82
4.5
0.64
5.12
Equity raised
11.77
11.1
10.63
10.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26.28
14.54
14.03
12.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.23
30.14
25.31
27.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.