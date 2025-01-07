iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampre Nutritions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.92
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.23

24.85

28.68

32.64

yoy growth (%)

-26.64

-13.33

-12.15

-2.78

Raw materials

-3.68

-8.24

-18.42

-19.96

As % of sales

20.21

33.17

64.24

61.14

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.88

-0.7

-0.8

As % of sales

4.59

3.56

2.45

2.45

Other costs

-10.28

-11.82

-5.82

-8.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.39

47.55

20.29

27.14

Operating profit

3.42

3.9

3.72

3.01

OPM

18.8

15.7

13

9.24

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.49

-1.39

-1.48

Interest expense

-1.54

-2.13

-2.12

-1.15

Other income

0.03

0.17

0.03

0.1

Profit before tax

0.1

0.45

0.24

0.48

Taxes

-0.03

-0.12

-0.01

-0.24

Tax rate

-30.34

-26.38

-4.2

-49.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.33

0.23

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.33

0.23

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-77.48

45.22

-4.54

-46.38

NPM

0.41

1.35

0.8

0.74

