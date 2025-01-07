Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.23
24.85
28.68
32.64
yoy growth (%)
-26.64
-13.33
-12.15
-2.78
Raw materials
-3.68
-8.24
-18.42
-19.96
As % of sales
20.21
33.17
64.24
61.14
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.88
-0.7
-0.8
As % of sales
4.59
3.56
2.45
2.45
Other costs
-10.28
-11.82
-5.82
-8.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.39
47.55
20.29
27.14
Operating profit
3.42
3.9
3.72
3.01
OPM
18.8
15.7
13
9.24
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.49
-1.39
-1.48
Interest expense
-1.54
-2.13
-2.12
-1.15
Other income
0.03
0.17
0.03
0.1
Profit before tax
0.1
0.45
0.24
0.48
Taxes
-0.03
-0.12
-0.01
-0.24
Tax rate
-30.34
-26.38
-4.2
-49.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.33
0.23
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.33
0.23
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-77.48
45.22
-4.54
-46.38
NPM
0.41
1.35
0.8
0.74
