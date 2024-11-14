Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unauidted Finanicals results for the quarter ended September2024. To Raise funds by way of issue of eligible securities by way of preferential issue Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Further to the communication received from the BSE, the company has uploaded the revised financial results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30 September 2024. The nature of change is only in the format of the Limited Review Report of the Consolidated Financial Statements which is in line with the applicable SEBI Circular(s). The financial figures and other information remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Allotment of 840000 warrants on preferential basis at a price of INR 60.50 with each warrant convertible into 1 equity share of face value of INR 10 per share fully paid up.

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

The Board at its meeting held today i.e November 04, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the followings items:

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 Copy of unaudited financial results for first quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) Further Company has entered into Subscription Agreement with the Lead Arranger - Aries Capital Limited an Investment Manager company appointed for the purpose of the FCCB issue.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. In compliance with Reg 33 of SEBI LODR, Audited financial results along with Audit Report and Declaration attached for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR, Board of Directors in just concluded meeting have considered and approved allotment of 17,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each as fully paid up shares at a price of Rs. 36/- per share consequent upon conversion of 17,00,000 warrants upon exercise of conversion right option. 5,00,000 outstanding warrants are forfeited due to non-exercise of option.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024