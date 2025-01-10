Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

To

The Members of Sampre Nutritions Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sampre Nutritions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there were no such key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("IndAS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order" / "CARO") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we given in the ‘Annexure A statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B, and

g. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries" ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of Section 123 of the Act.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

UDIN: 24210777BKASIU9472 For R R K & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 09785S) Date: 30 May 2024 R. Radha Krishna Place: Hyderabad, TG Partner (Membership No.: 210777)

Annexure ‘A To the Independent Auditors Report (This is the Annexure referred to in our Report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our verification and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company, we report that, the title in respect of free hold land as disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a. The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the Management has appropriate verification programme designed to cover all the items. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debts and other stipulated financial information filed by the company with banks are not having material differences with the unaudited books of account of the Company for such respective quarters.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, or not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or to other parties, during the year, except for unsecured trade advances in normal course of business and hence reporting under Clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has been complied with provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act wherever applicable in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records and accounts as provided under Section 148(1) of the Act, accordingly, the Paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records provided to us, the Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There have been significant delays in large number of cases in depositing statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

Further according to the information and explanations given to us, except for below mentioned, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Particulars INR (in Lakhs) TDS and TCS 9.03 PF and Professional Tax 1.87

(b) According to the records of the Company and on the basis of the information and explanations given to us, except for below mentioned, there are no dues in respect of VAT, Service Tax, Duty of Excise, Income Tax, customs duty, wealth tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

Nature of Dues Period to which the Amount relates Forum Where the dispute is pending Amount in Lakhs (INR) Central Excise Act, 1944 F.Y. 2010-11 DGCEI 86.24

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debentures during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purpose for which those were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per our examination, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our examination, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the Section 42 of the Act in respect of preferential allotment of shares.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report), and hence reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, and in our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to make provision towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

UDIN: 24210777BKASIU9472 For R R K & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 09785S) Date: 30 May 2024 R. Radha Krishna Place: Hyderabad, TG Partner (Membership No.: 210777)

Annexure - B to The Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sampre Nutritions Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("/CA/"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.