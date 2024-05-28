To the Members of SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no matters qualifying as key audit matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes inequity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it

appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the

Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards

specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2024taken on

record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March2024 from being

appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements

of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in

accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any

material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 34(vi)

to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from

borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other

person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other

persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 34(vii)

to Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or

entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing

or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under

sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No Interim dividend has been declared by the company during the year or the previous year so the

provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using

accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the

Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MGR & Co Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 012787S Sd/- M. G. Rao Partner Membership No. 029893 UDIN:24029893BKACQN6859 Place: Hyderabad Date: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned Scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For MGR & Co Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 012787S Sd/- M. G. Rao Partner Membership No. 029893 UDIN:24029893BKACQN6859 Place: Hyderabad Date: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) and relevant details right of use of assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no Inventories, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided a guarantee, and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, and accordingly the requirements under paragraphs 3(iii) (a), (b), (c) of the

Order not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days as on the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or

fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us, the Company has not

either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director

is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made

investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of

section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to

the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted

any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed

there under. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the

Company.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central

Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the

Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the

Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax,

goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been delays in a certain number of cases.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us, there are no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, cess, and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year-end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess, and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government, or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, was carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us.

a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 2024.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) The Group does not have any core investment company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. The cash losses incurred amount to INR 23.57 lakhs and INR 27.38 lakhs respectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For MGR & Co Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 012787S Sd/- M. G. Rao Partner Membership No. 029893 UDIN:24029893BKACQN6859 Place: Hyderabad Date: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE C

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of SAMSRITA LABS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 .

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.