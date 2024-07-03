iifl-logo-icon 1
Samsrita Labs Ltd Share Price

22.72
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open23.18
  • Day's High23.18
  • 52 Wk High32.36
  • Prev. Close23.18
  • Day's Low22.72
  • 52 Wk Low 13
  • Turnover (lac)3.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Samsrita Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.18

Prev. Close

23.18

Turnover(Lac.)

3.03

Day's High

23.18

Day's Low

22.72

52 Week's High

32.36

52 Week's Low

13

Book Value

8.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Samsrita Labs Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Samsrita Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Samsrita Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.86%

Non-Promoter- 47.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samsrita Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.81

14.81

14.81

14.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.47

-2.22

-1.51

-3.01

Net Worth

12.34

12.59

13.3

11.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

1.43

0.61

1.28

yoy growth (%)

-99.09

132.17

-51.85

-65.33

Raw materials

0

-0.22

-0.06

-1.24

As % of sales

14.85

15.7

10.39

97.04

Employee costs

-0.33

-1.25

-0.87

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.89

-1.02

-0.31

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

0.23

0.97

-0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.09

132.17

-51.85

-65.33

Op profit growth

-55.44

99.89

205.88

893.01

EBIT growth

-59.27

85.03

219.51

-2,313.54

Net profit growth

-59.27

85.03

219.51

-2,313.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0.01

1.43

2.01

0.62

1.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

1.43

2.01

0.62

1.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.16

0.11

0.03

0.01

Samsrita Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samsrita Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

K Krishnam Raju

Independent Director

B Suryaprakash Rao

Whole Time Director & CFO

K.N.V Narendra Kumar

Independent Director

Aakanksha

Independent Director

Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi

Independent Director

A.S.S.V.Srinivas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepa Dudani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samsrita Labs Ltd

Summary

Samsrita Labs Limited (Formerly known Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1996. The Company name was changed from Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited to Samsrita Labs Limited on October 13, 2022. The Company, initially focused on three different verticals called, Stem cell related Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostics and R&D in New Drug Discovery but due to other reasons, aimed to shifting into Bio-pharma activities like Trading, Exports & Imports, manufacturing of Bulk drugs, APIs, Specialty drugs, R&D etc through joint ventures or associations or mergers or by its own. The Company is engaged into the business of research & experimental development on natural sciences and engineering, including bio pharma and hospital services also.In 2017, the Company changed its Main Objects clauses by venturing into the business of Bio-Pharma and also entered the following areas like New Drug Discovery including New Molecular Entity (NME - Pro Drug); Clinical Research Organization (CRO) related activities; Stem Cell - Lab, Research and Therapy; Research and Development in Bio-technology; Consultancy Division and Pharmacy; Academic Services like Courses / Lectures / Seminars on Biotechnology, Pharma, Stem Cell Research and therapy, Clinical Research and animal studies etc.; Nutraceuticals product development; Trading, exporting and importing of medicinal drugs, chemicals, re-agents etc.In 2016-17, the Company entered into a Collaborative Agreement with Krisan
Company FAQs

What is the Samsrita Labs Ltd share price today?

The Samsrita Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd is ₹33.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samsrita Labs Ltd is 0 and 2.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samsrita Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samsrita Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samsrita Labs Ltd is ₹13 and ₹32.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samsrita Labs Ltd?

Samsrita Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.15%, 3 Years at -7.00%, 1 Year at 34.04%, 6 Month at 39.22%, 3 Month at -0.57% and 1 Month at 1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samsrita Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samsrita Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.13 %

