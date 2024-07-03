SectorTrading
Open₹23.18
Prev. Close₹23.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.03
Day's High₹23.18
Day's Low₹22.72
52 Week's High₹32.36
52 Week's Low₹13
Book Value₹8.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.81
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.47
-2.22
-1.51
-3.01
Net Worth
12.34
12.59
13.3
11.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
1.43
0.61
1.28
yoy growth (%)
-99.09
132.17
-51.85
-65.33
Raw materials
0
-0.22
-0.06
-1.24
As % of sales
14.85
15.7
10.39
97.04
Employee costs
-0.33
-1.25
-0.87
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.89
-1.02
-0.31
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
0.23
0.97
-0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.09
132.17
-51.85
-65.33
Op profit growth
-55.44
99.89
205.88
893.01
EBIT growth
-59.27
85.03
219.51
-2,313.54
Net profit growth
-59.27
85.03
219.51
-2,313.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0.01
1.43
2.01
0.62
1.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
1.43
2.01
0.62
1.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.16
0.11
0.03
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
K Krishnam Raju
Independent Director
B Suryaprakash Rao
Whole Time Director & CFO
K.N.V Narendra Kumar
Independent Director
Aakanksha
Independent Director
Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi
Independent Director
A.S.S.V.Srinivas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa Dudani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samsrita Labs Ltd
Summary
Samsrita Labs Limited (Formerly known Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1996. The Company name was changed from Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited to Samsrita Labs Limited on October 13, 2022. The Company, initially focused on three different verticals called, Stem cell related Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostics and R&D in New Drug Discovery but due to other reasons, aimed to shifting into Bio-pharma activities like Trading, Exports & Imports, manufacturing of Bulk drugs, APIs, Specialty drugs, R&D etc through joint ventures or associations or mergers or by its own. The Company is engaged into the business of research & experimental development on natural sciences and engineering, including bio pharma and hospital services also.In 2017, the Company changed its Main Objects clauses by venturing into the business of Bio-Pharma and also entered the following areas like New Drug Discovery including New Molecular Entity (NME - Pro Drug); Clinical Research Organization (CRO) related activities; Stem Cell - Lab, Research and Therapy; Research and Development in Bio-technology; Consultancy Division and Pharmacy; Academic Services like Courses / Lectures / Seminars on Biotechnology, Pharma, Stem Cell Research and therapy, Clinical Research and animal studies etc.; Nutraceuticals product development; Trading, exporting and importing of medicinal drugs, chemicals, re-agents etc.In 2016-17, the Company entered into a Collaborative Agreement with Krisan
Read More
The Samsrita Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd is ₹33.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samsrita Labs Ltd is 0 and 2.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samsrita Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samsrita Labs Ltd is ₹13 and ₹32.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Samsrita Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.15%, 3 Years at -7.00%, 1 Year at 34.04%, 6 Month at 39.22%, 3 Month at -0.57% and 1 Month at 1.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.