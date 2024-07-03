Summary

Samsrita Labs Limited (Formerly known Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1996. The Company name was changed from Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited to Samsrita Labs Limited on October 13, 2022. The Company, initially focused on three different verticals called, Stem cell related Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostics and R&D in New Drug Discovery but due to other reasons, aimed to shifting into Bio-pharma activities like Trading, Exports & Imports, manufacturing of Bulk drugs, APIs, Specialty drugs, R&D etc through joint ventures or associations or mergers or by its own. The Company is engaged into the business of research & experimental development on natural sciences and engineering, including bio pharma and hospital services also.In 2017, the Company changed its Main Objects clauses by venturing into the business of Bio-Pharma and also entered the following areas like New Drug Discovery including New Molecular Entity (NME - Pro Drug); Clinical Research Organization (CRO) related activities; Stem Cell - Lab, Research and Therapy; Research and Development in Bio-technology; Consultancy Division and Pharmacy; Academic Services like Courses / Lectures / Seminars on Biotechnology, Pharma, Stem Cell Research and therapy, Clinical Research and animal studies etc.; Nutraceuticals product development; Trading, exporting and importing of medicinal drugs, chemicals, re-agents etc.In 2016-17, the Company entered into a Collaborative Agreement with Krisan

