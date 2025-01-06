iifl-logo-icon 1
Samsrita Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.94
(0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Samsrita Labs Ltd

Samsrita Labs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.89

-1.02

-0.31

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

0.23

0.97

-0.22

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-1.67

-0.05

-0.53

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0.02

0

Free cash flow

-1.16

-1.64

-0.03

-0.53

Equity raised

-4.62

2.67

0.73

1.7

Investing

0

0

0

4.87

Financing

4.13

1.79

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.65

2.81

0.69

6.04

