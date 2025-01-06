Samsrita Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.89
-1.02
-0.31
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
0.23
0.97
-0.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-1.67
-0.05
-0.53
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0.02
0
Free cash flow
-1.16
-1.64
-0.03
-0.53
Equity raised
-4.62
2.67
0.73
1.7
Investing
0
0
0
4.87
Financing
4.13
1.79
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.65
2.81
0.69
6.04
