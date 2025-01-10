iifl-logo-icon 1
Samsrita Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

21.56
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.81

14.81

14.81

14.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.47

-2.22

-1.51

-3.01

Net Worth

12.34

12.59

13.3

11.8

Minority Interest

Debt

2.2

2.08

2.74

2.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.54

14.67

16.04

14.14

Fixed Assets

3.27

3.27

3.27

3.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.87

4.87

4.87

4.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.4

6.52

7.88

5.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0.13

Inventory Days

3,657.76

Sundry Debtors

2.09

2.1

2.12

2.14

Debtor Days

60,212.45

Other Current Assets

5.4

5.39

6.92

6.8

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.12

-0.29

Creditor Days

8,159.63

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-0.93

-1.04

-2.8

Cash

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

14.54

14.67

16.03

14.13

