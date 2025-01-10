Samsrita Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.81
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.47
-2.22
-1.51
-3.01
Net Worth
12.34
12.59
13.3
11.8
Minority Interest
Debt
2.2
2.08
2.74
2.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.54
14.67
16.04
14.14
Fixed Assets
3.27
3.27
3.27
3.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.87
4.87
4.87
4.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.4
6.52
7.88
5.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0.13
Inventory Days
3,657.76
Sundry Debtors
2.09
2.1
2.12
2.14
Debtor Days
60,212.45
Other Current Assets
5.4
5.39
6.92
6.8
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.12
-0.29
Creditor Days
8,159.63
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-0.93
-1.04
-2.8
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
14.54
14.67
16.03
14.13
