Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
1.43
0.61
1.28
yoy growth (%)
-99.09
132.17
-51.85
-65.33
Raw materials
0
-0.22
-0.06
-1.24
As % of sales
14.85
15.7
10.39
97.04
Employee costs
-0.33
-1.25
-0.87
-0.17
As % of sales
2,557.19
87.96
141.74
13.81
Other costs
-0.58
-1.98
-0.69
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4,526.18
138.62
113.13
15.15
Operating profit
-0.9
-2.03
-1.01
-0.33
OPM
-6,998.23
-142.29
-165.27
-26.01
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.15
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.89
-1.02
-0.31
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
-1.89
-1.02
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.76
-1.89
-1.02
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
-59.27
85.03
219.51
-2,313.54
NPM
-5,933.42
-132
-165.63
-24.96
