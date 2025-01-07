iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samsrita Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.8
(-0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samsrita Labs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

1.43

0.61

1.28

yoy growth (%)

-99.09

132.17

-51.85

-65.33

Raw materials

0

-0.22

-0.06

-1.24

As % of sales

14.85

15.7

10.39

97.04

Employee costs

-0.33

-1.25

-0.87

-0.17

As % of sales

2,557.19

87.96

141.74

13.81

Other costs

-0.58

-1.98

-0.69

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4,526.18

138.62

113.13

15.15

Operating profit

-0.9

-2.03

-1.01

-0.33

OPM

-6,998.23

-142.29

-165.27

-26.01

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.15

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.89

-1.02

-0.31

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

-1.89

-1.02

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.76

-1.89

-1.02

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

-59.27

85.03

219.51

-2,313.54

NPM

-5,933.42

-132

-165.63

-24.96

Samsrita Labs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samsrita Labs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.